Winston Peters hits out at Trevor Mallard's posting to Ireland

Former Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters visited the protesters outside Parliament on 22 February, 2022. Video / Michael Neilson

By RNZ

New Zealand First leader Winston Peters says the former Speaker of the House, Trevor Mallard, should never have been named the next ambassador to Ireland.

Peters, a former deputy prime minister, was reacting to an apology issued by the Speaker of the House yesterday for a trespass notice against him after he attended the protest at Parliament in February.

In a statement to the High Court, the Speaker said the exercise of power under section 26(2) of the Parliamentary Service Act 2000 to issue Peters a warning under section 4 of the Trespass Act 1980 was "unreasonable and irrational".

Peters, who took court action against Mallard claiming the trespass order issued earlier this year was unjustified and a direct attack on every New Zealander's freedoms, told Morning Report he did not believe Mallard had the diplomatic judgement required to be an ambassador.

"Mr Mallard has never demonstrated any understanding of the most fundamental elements of diplomacy itself, and it's important."

He claimed Mallard had accused him of being a "terrorist" in documents related to the trespass notice on May 4.

Asked whether Mallard had in fact used the word "terrorist", Peters said: "Well that's what it means; these people are dangerous, they're capable of causing violence, it's all there if you look at the document he put out on the 4th of May, and then later on when he's in trouble he pulled it down."

Peters said he should never have been trespassed from Parliament after meeting with protesters in February.

"I'm not talking about having a privileged position because you're a former member of Parliament or a member of Parliament, that should not be the case, we should have the same rights, but the real issue here was when there was a peaceful conversation and dialogue going on."

He said people had a fundamental right to protest for as long as they liked, provided they complied with the law.

"This case is not tied up with those who were acting illegally or who had been trespassed ... there were many there who rightly had been trespassed because of their violence and the behaviour that was adverse to this country and proper democracy," Peters said.

"I'm talking about those who acted totally legally."

Former speaker Trevor Mallard watches as the new speaker, Adrian Rurawhe begins his role. Photo / VNP, Phil Smith, RNZ

The trespass notice issue was not the only reason Peters believed Mallard should not have been appointed ambassador to Ireland.

He said he was "sick and tired" of "politicians" taking diplomatic roles, over "career-trained politicians who know what the job is".

"Only in an exceptional exception should someone be a politician and get the job," he said.

"I'm not against it utterly, but I'm against this abuse where it's 'jobs for the boys', 'jobs for the girls' - so to speak - over plain, professional, experienced people."

The High Court's decision on Peters' case has not yet been released.

