This weekend's jackpot will be $20 million. Photo / Michael Bradley

A winning midweek Lotto Strike ticket has been sold at Countdown Victoria Ave in Whanganui, netting the purchaser $600,000.

Anyone who bought their ticket from the store should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store or through the MyLotto App.

Powerball was not struck on Wednesday evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $20 million.

In January a ticket sold at Trafalgar Lotto in Whanganui won a second-division prize of $17,963.

The next month, Whanganui Lotto players scooped second-division prizes of $18,271 and $21,038.











