They maintained that advantage to be 30-26 up at the three-quarter break, and a surge in the final quarter resulted in them outscoring YMP 14-4.

OG Whāngārā stepped up their defence in that period to create turnovers and then moved the ball quickly into their shooters, who completed the action with goals.

Defender Materoa Poi had a strong game, hunting the ball to collect many intercepts and linking well with her attackers through speedy passes.

She was ably assisted by defenders Arie Aston, Seany Broderick and Jade Vercoe, who applied constant pressure on the ball carriers.

YMP had impressive passages of play where they moved the ball up court nicely, especially in the third quarter, in which the scoring honours were shared 11-all, but they were guilty of errors that allowed the opposition to pull away.

It was a game closer than the scoreline indicated.

Waikohu (1) got in front in the second game of the night and stayed there to consolidate their second placing on the table.

Quarter scores were 17-12, 32-22 and 47-33.

Both teams worked hard and at pace through the court, and delivered swift, direct passes.

Waikohu’s defence anchored the win by stifling the ball carrier and limiting their options.

Whāngārā, though, never gave up and brought the score back to a 10-goal difference in the third and fourth quarters.

Whāngārā defender Joaquina Kaa worked tirelessly and collected several impressive intercepts in another game that was more competitive than the scoreboard result suggested.

Premier action continues in the YMCA tomorrow at 9am when Gisborne Girls’ High School Senior A play YMP (2) in a game deferred from last month.

It was close last time these two teams met. YMP got home by five goals and the students earned a bonus point for the close loss after the score was tied 36-all going into the last quarter.

Another tight one is expected as the students sit just one point ahead of YMP on the table.

Competition leaders Turanga FM YMP (1) face TR Builds Horouta Koura at 11am.

YMP have enjoyed two big wins over Horouta this season, working as one on attack and defence and continuing their flow seamlessly when their bench players have come on.

Horouta Koura ended their last encounter with YMP on a strong note, going goal for goal in the last quarter.

They need to produce that sort of form over the entire hour.

Other senior grades continue their round-three games at the Victoria Domain courts from 9am to 1pm.