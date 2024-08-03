Kahutia Bowling Club members (from left) Dayvinia Mills, Glenys Whiteman (skip) and Karen Pinn are contesting the national champion of champions women’s triples in Auckland.�

Kahutia Bowling Club members (from left) Dayvinia Mills, Glenys Whiteman (skip) and Karen Pinn are contesting the national champion of champions women’s triples in Auckland.�

Kahutia Bowling Club’s Glenys Whiteman (skip), Dayvinia Mills and Karen Pinn had a win and a loss on the opening day of the national champion of champions women’s lawn bowls triples in Auckland.

Representing Gisborne East Coast, they started the tournament yesterday with a 21-6 win over a Fairfield Bowling Club trio representing Dunedin.

The Kahuita trio were brought back to earth in round 2 - going down 20-6 to a Thames Coast crew representing Thames Valley.

They had a bye in round 3.

In Round 4 today, they faced a Kaitaia RSA triple from the Far North, followed by a Victoria BC team under the Wellington banner.