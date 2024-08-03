Advertisement
Win and a loss for Gisborne East Coast women at NZ champ of champs triples

Gisborne Herald
By John Gillies
Kahutia Bowling Club members (from left) Dayvinia Mills, Glenys Whiteman (skip) and Karen Pinn are contesting the national champion of champions women’s triples in Auckland.

Kahutia Bowling Club’s Glenys Whiteman (skip), Dayvinia Mills and Karen Pinn had a win and a loss on the opening day of the national champion of champions women’s lawn bowls triples in Auckland.

Representing Gisborne East Coast, they started the tournament yesterday with a 21-6 win over a Fairfield Bowling Club trio representing Dunedin.

The Kahuita trio were brought back to earth in round 2 - going down 20-6 to a Thames Coast crew representing Thames Valley.

They had a bye in round 3.

In Round 4 today, they faced a Kaitaia RSA triple from the Far North, followed by a Victoria BC team under the Wellington banner.

The aim was to win at least three games to qualify for post-section play tomorrow.



