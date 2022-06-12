Wild Wellington weather: Capital battered by wind and rain as front moves across NZ

Why National’s gang plan could be easier said than done, we brace for more wild weather and what was on Australia’s agenda in a meeting with China in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Wellington can expect winds of up to 130km/h alongside torrential rain as a front sweeps across New Zealand.

This morning Wellington is under three severe weather warnings - two for rain and one for wind.

The wind warning began on Sunday night and will last through to Monday night, bringing strong gusts capable of bringing down trees and powerlines. This warning is in place for Marlborough, Wellington, Wairarapa and the south of Featherston.

Rain could also cause slips and flooding, with Horowhenua and Wellington set to get between 70 and 80mm of rain the 24 hours from Sunday night.

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker told the Herald there were around 140 calls to the council over the weekend related to flooding, or downed trees.

"If it wasn't for Fire and Emergency Services we would have lost more houses."

She says although the rain is still falling in Porirua, it is easing slightly - but that's no reason to relax, as it's not forecast to stop until tomorrow.

Grays Road has closed, as has Paekakariki Hill Road.

The Tararua Ranges will also be drenched with 80 to 90mm of rain forecast to accumulate over the 24 hours from Sunday. At peak rates this could be falling at 10 to 25mm an hour.

This could cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly.

In Feilding, the council has been forced to close the Makino Floodgates following heavy rain.

Horizons emergency management controller Craig Grant says there is another band of rain to come through before sunrise and we expect some local rain relief for a while.

"We are working with Manawatu District Council to manage the situation," says Grant.

This could be accompanied by severe thunderstorms and even a slight chance of localised tornadoes - like the ones which have torn through Waikanae recently.

Two small tornadoes reportedly stormed through Waikanae Beach, Kāpiti Coast, on Sunday evening, with posts on social media suggest windows and doors have been blown in, with uprooted trees and damaged cars.

It follows a week on from another two tornadoes in the same area.

Meanwhile, New Zealand has seen 111,621 lightning strikes in the last week, with chaotic weather across much of the country.

🌩 Has it felt particularly stormy the last week? 🌩 ⚡ 111,621 strikes from midnight last monday to 7am this morning! Still more thunderstorms on the way today: bit.ly/TSOutlook bit.ly/STSWatch Posted by MetService New Zealand on Sunday, June 12, 2022

There were 41 warnings and watches across the country last night - 18 across the North Island and 23 on the South Island.