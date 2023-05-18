Wild weekend weather threatens to cause power outages, slips and flooding

Another round of downpours and stormy conditions loom this weekend as the top of the North Island awakes from another night of wild weather.

During the weekend, some regions are being asked to prepare for power outages as heavy downpours and strong gusts threaten to pull down powerlines.

From 4am until 7am today, speeds will be reduced and some lanes will be closed on the Auckland Harbour Bridge as strong winds gust through the city.

Due to predicted strong wind gusts AKL Harbour Bridge will be operating with 4 lanes in each direction during this morning's peak travel period. Expect delays. Take extra care especially if you are in a lighter or high-sided vehicle.

And an early morning crash on the bridge is blocking the right eastbound lane.

Waka Kotahi has advised motorists to merge left with care and to expect delays.

A crash is blocking the right eastbound lane on Upper Harbour Bridge. Merge left with care to pass and expect delays.

⚠️💨Westerly #gales in #Auckland on Saturday PM may gust to damaging (risk of broken branches, uprooted trees, weather related power cuts).



Westerly #gales in #Auckland on Saturday PM may gust to damaging (risk of broken branches, uprooted trees, weather related power cuts).

This wind gust map shows the centre of the low tracking as far north as King Country/Waitomo, putting the squeeze on Auckland's westerly…

A tropically charged low-pressure system sitting over the Tasman Sea is pushing a front across the country, MetService reports.

Forecasting agency Niwa said the worst of the wet weather was expected to fall across the North Island overnight last night, so Northland, Auckland and Waikato should be wary of the aftermath this morning.

Although the front is fast-moving and won’t stall, which is what caused much of the destruction in the last extreme weather events, the short downpours are tropically charged, and heavy and may include some thunderstorms.

We start wide then zoom in.

Atop already sodden soils, this could mean localised flooding, slips and power outages as strong gusts threaten to pull down trees on to powerlines.

From 7am, Gisborne will be placed under a heavy rain warning, where thunderstorms and localised downpours are possible, with peak rates of 15 to 25 mm/h, or possibly more. A strong wind watch is also in place.

A classic deepening extratropical cyclone showing the cinnamon scroll look on this afternoon's visual satellite. The water vapour image starting to display the infamous 'scorpion tail'. Pressure now down to 977 hPa & heading SE towards NZ.

The front is expected to move away out east from the country by noon today, however, the low-pressure system will hang around, tracking across the central North Island tomorrow.

This will mean strong gusts, massive swells and another round of rain for most regions.

“A period of westerly gales will also affect northern parts of the country on Saturday as the low moves eastwards across the central North Island,” MetService meteorologist Peter Little said.

“The gusty westerly winds and already sodden soil means people are advised to be prepared for power outages due to falling trees disrupting power lines

“Rain or showers are forecast for most places on Saturday, with the west of the North Island and Tasman region likely to be the wettest places.”