Wild weather: Tornado strikes Nelson, lifting roofs and downing trees

Warnings of possible tornado in Nelson this afternoon.

Warnings of possible tornado in Nelson this afternoon.

Fire and Emergency is responding to calls for assistance following a tornado in Tasman about 1.20pm today.

About 12 houses have either had their roofs lifted, or lost their roofs entirely, predominantly in the Upper Moutere area, Fire and Emergency said.

A tree fell onto a car with a person inside in Mapua, but the person was able to get out of the car without requiring assistance and reported only minor abrasions.

There has also been a report of a tree falling onto power lines, as well as a tree falling across a driveway.

Nelson police say a tornado has struck in the Upper Moutere area.

There are no reports of injuries but police are urging people to stay safe indoors.

“If you are in immediate danger, please call 111.”

Early reports suggest buildings have been damaged and trees are down in Upper Moutere, between Richmond and Motueka in Tasman.

Residents living in and around the area where the tornado struck near Richmond and Motueka are reporting they have lost power. The website for lines company Network Tasman appears to have gone down.

Nelson Mayor Nick Smith said the tornado had ripped roofs off houses and trees from the ground.

State Highway 60 is closed after a tree fell onto a vehicle, Smith said.

Power is also out to areas of Golden Bay.

Civil Defence has warned of a possible tornado in Nelson this afternoon.

Shortly after 2pm, Nelson Tasman Civil Defence sent an alert to residents of a severe thunderstorm watch until 3.30pm on Easter Monday in Marlborough and Nelson.

The post warned of the possibility of a small tornado, large hail stones and a series of thunderstorms moving east across the region.

”A line of active thunderstorms is moving eastwards across Tasman/Nelson and northern/western Marlborough this afternoon (Easter Monday),” Civil Defence said.

”Between 12:30pm and 3:30pm, it is possible these thunderstorms may be severe with localised downpours of 20-45mm/h, large hail, and possibly a small tornado.”

Rainfall downpours that intense could cause flash flooding, especially about low-lying areas and rivers and could lead to slips, Nelson Tasman Civil Defence said.

”Large hail can cause significant damage to crops, orchards, vines, glasshouses and vehicles.

“Driving conditions will also be hazardous with surface flooding and poor visibility in heavy rain.”

The thunderstorms are set to ease by Monday afternoon but rain could continue into Tuesday.

Damage to propertes on Chapel Rd, East Tamaki after a tornado hit Auckland's eastern suburbs last night. Photo / Supplied Manpreet Brar

It comes less than 24 hours after a tornado struck parts of east Auckland, damaging homes, destroying fences and trees, and littering streets with broken roofing tiles.

The twister hit just after 9pm last night.

Authorities received more than 50 calls about damage from last night’s tornado and opened an Civil Defence Centre for anyone displaced.

One Dannemora man said the twister “ripped one of our wooden fences out of the ground, ripped downpipes and guttering off our house and picked up a BBQ and threw it across our section”.

Most of the calls for help were due to roofs lifting or being damaged, trees blown on to houses, and trees falling on powerlines, Fire and Emergency said shortly before 11pm.

Fire and Emergency crews assess the damage to a house in Ballybay Rd, East Tamaki after a tornado hit the area last night. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Fire and Emergency assistant area commander Dave McKeown said no injuries had been reported to authorities.

The MetService says three lines of thunderstorms are moving east across New Zealand.

The first is crossing Nelson city where a severe thunderstorm watch is in place until 3.30pm, moving towards Marlborough.

Another line of thunderstorms sits between the two main Islands, moving towards the Kāpiti Coast.

⛈ 3 main lines of thunderstorms all moving east



1️⃣ Crossing Nelson city where a Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in place until 3:30pm, moving towards Marlborough



2️⃣ Another between the two main Islands, moving towards the Kāpiti Coast



3️⃣ Just east of Taranaki, moving very slowly pic.twitter.com/DB1Jl4I4zb — MetService (@MetService) April 10, 2023

And a third is sitting just east of Taranaki, moving very slowly.