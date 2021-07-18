Wild weather: Uncertainty for displaced Westport residents as flood clean up, property assessments begin

18 July 2021 The level of devastation in Westport has been revealed - with most houses in the central area of the town under water up to window-level.

18 July 2021 The level of devastation in Westport has been revealed - with most houses in the central area of the town under water up to window-level.

The cleanup and assessment of damage has started - slowly - in flood-stricken Westport today.

But many people are still unable to get back to their damaged homes and remain at emergency welfare centres.

And MetService say more rain is coming.

Last night the Buller Emergency Management Centre told residents to remain in place at the centres or to stay with family and friends if they could.

"As yet we don't have a clear picture of the extent of the damage and whether homes are habitable," a spokesperson said.

"Assessments are currently being undertaken on impacted properties and this can only be done in daylight hours – this process is well under way."

A further update will be provided around lunchtime today.

"We understand this is a distressing time, please look after each other," the spokesperson said.

"Please be patient as there are hundreds of homes affected."

The weather has cleared and it's a sunny day in Westport, but there are still a number of warnings in place.

"Stay away from floodwaters as they could be contaminated or hazardous," locals were advised.

The town of Westport on the South Islands West Coast was ravaged by massive flooding at the weekend. Photo / George Heard

"Wash your hands if you've been in contact.

"Please don't 'rubberneck' in flood-affected areas. This situation is distressing for the people that own those homes and cars driving through can push water back into houses."

Boil water notices remain in place for Westport, Carters Beach and surrounding areas.

Water conservation notices are also in place in those areas and also for Punakaiki and Inangahua Junction.

"Residents are also reminded to minimise the use of toilets, showers, washing machines and dishwashers, which add load to the town sewerage system."



While some roads opened for use last night, SH 6 Inangahua to Westport - Lower Buller Gorge is still closed.



Residents have been asked to stay put and only travel when it was essential, and only if it was safe.



A number of Westport streets are still closed or limited to 4WD access only.



"Please only drive if absolutely necessary as driving through flooded areas can cause damage to neighbouring properties," said the BEMC spokesman.

MetService today said there was a "strong hint" the affected area may be in for more wet weather.l

"A band of rain passes over on Wednesday which looks to be briefly heavy - this lingers into Thursday but then another run of dry weather is forecast.," it said.



Assessments were also ongoing around farms to confirm how many stock have been lost.



Authorities said last night they were aware of one farmer who had lost 700 animals at least.



The farm owner did not want to speak about the situation yet.

Yesterday the Government announced a $300,000 helping hand to Westport through a mayoral relief fund and a further $100,000 for the Blenheim-Marlborough region.

And a separate $200,000has been committed for flood-affected farmers and growers across both areas.

Locals will find out more today about property assessments and when they can get home. Photo / George Heard

Civil Defence, police, NZ Army personnel and other volunteers are out in force today helping locals and working on property assessments.

Further updates on the situation are due later today.

Meanwhile locals were working hard to help each other out with a number of people offering trucks to move property and a donation collection point.

People were urged to drop off things that could help those displaced - including clothing, personal items, blankets and baby supplies - and anyone in need was welcome to pick up what they required.

Local couple Samara and Mike File have also teamed up with the owners of the local Fresh Choice supermarket to start a flood relief fund with all donations going towards affected families.

Donations can be made on the store's website and food will be provided for those who need it most.