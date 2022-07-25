Wild Weather: South Island warnings of more heavy rain and snow on the way

Rain and snow forecast for the South Island. Photo / Windy.com

Christchurch and Canterbury's residents are being urged to watch for rapidly rising streams and rivers, surface flooding and slips after MetService issued a heavy rain warning for the areas tomorrow.

A MetService spokesman said a front was forecast to move slowly southwards over northern and central New Zealand today, bringing a broad band of rain with some heavy falls, and east to northeast gales.

An associated low to the west of the upper North Island would also move slowly southwards, then weaken and cross the South Island on Wednesday.

A heavy rain warning is in place until 3am on Wednesday morning for Canterbury, south of the Rakaia River with 100 to 130mm of rain expected to accumulate about the foothills peaking at 10 to 15 mm per hour.

Here are forecast river flows over the next 36 hours from our water model.



Purple 🟣 colouring indicates where the risk for river flooding is greatest. pic.twitter.com/Ak1Tx4TUVc — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) July 24, 2022

The impact may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly with surface flooding and slips possible and driving conditions hazardous.

A heavy rain watch is also in place for all of Canterbury from Rakaia River northwards with periods of heavy rain, rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria through to until 6pm on Tuesday.

North Otago could expect up to 130mm of rain to accumulate between 6am tomorrow and 8am on Wednesday, especially inland, with peak rates of up to 15mm per hour.

Dunedin residents could expect up to 90mm of rain between 7am tomorrow and 9am on Wednesday — again, with peak rates of up to 15mm per hour.

"People are advised to keep up to date with the latest forecasts in case any changes are made, or further areas are added," he said.

On top of the Heavy Rain and Strong Wind Warnings, a number of Road Snow Warnings have been issued for South Island Roads. Keep up to date at https://t.co/qHyE5zzql5 pic.twitter.com/AGWtS9ACxq — MetService (@MetService) July 24, 2022

MetService has also issued a number of road snowfall warnings including for Lewis Pass from 2pm to 9pm, Arthur's Pass 3pm to 2am tomorrow, Porter's Pass from 4pm to 1am, Lindis Pass from 8pm to 11pm tomorrow and the Crown Range Rd from 1am to 4pm tomorrow.

Additional reporting ODT