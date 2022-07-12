Wild Weather: South Island bearing the brunt on the Southern Storm

A massive storm has hit the country on Tuesday morning closing roads and causing havoc for commuters. Photo / George Heard

Residents in Selwyn Huts have been told to evacuate as river levels rise in the Waikirikiri/Selwyn River and heavy rain pelts Canterbury. State highways and other roads in the region are closed due to flooding, snow and fallen debris.

Civil Defence is closely monitoring flood-prone parts of Christchurch and Banks Peninsula, which are being drenched by rain.

In a Facebook post Tuesday evening, Selwyn Civil Defence said it had activated an emergency operations centre in the afternoon to coordinate the response and community support for the severe weather event currently affecting the district and wider Canterbury region.

Environment Canterbury has issued a warning for rising river levels, and Civil Defence urged Selwyn Huts residents to self-evacuate as a precaution.

In the first instance residents should try to find accommodation with friends or family. Anyone requiring assistance with evacuation or accommodation should contact the council on 0800 SELWYN (0800 735 996).

An emergency centre has been set up at Lincoln Event Centre to provide short-term, drop-in support.

Happy Jacks Creek near Hororata has breached its banks. There is no indication of immediate danger to any property but Civil Defence advise people to self-evacuate if they have concerns.

Any residents concerned about life-threatening or immediate flooding danger should call 111 and ask for Fire and Emergency.

Up to 125mm of rain was forecast to fall on Banks Peninsula and 50mm to 75mm in the city and on the Port Hills today.

The heavy rain will coincide with higher than normal tides this afternoon, so some flooding is expected in low-lying coastal areas and around the rivers.

Waka Kotahi/NZ Transport Agency advised late Tuesday afternoon that many highways and local roads were closed in Canterbury, the West Coast and the Lindis Pass into Otago.

Heavy rain, snow and gale-force winds continue to keep key routes closed across the South Island into the night.

Contractors were working hard to clear debris and traffic management would be in place in some areas. Drivers should factor this into their travel plans and be prepared for delays.

Even where roads are open, road users should be alert to the dangers of surface water, rising river levels, rockfalls, fallen trees, and slips, Tresca Forrester, Journey Manager Waka Kotahi, said.

Traffic backed up at Burkes Pass closed by snow since Tuesday morning. Photo / George Heard

"Some roads will have debris over them and flooding which makes them particularly unsafe overnight."

State Highway 73 between Springfield and Castle Hill was closed overnight.

SH8 is closed between Fairlie and Twizel, and SH79 is closed between Gudex Rd and the SH8 intersection.

Police said there were four cars stuck on SH80 and a snow plough was working to get them out. About 12.45pm there was also a car stuck in snow on SH79 near Geraldine.

Meanwhile, highways where power lines or trees have been knocked over by the gale-force winds have been closed until power company crews can safely remove them.

Starnews.co.nz