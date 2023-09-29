Strong winds and thunderstorms are expected to lash New Zealand today with a strong west-to-southwest cold front forecast to affect central and northern areas of the country.

A strong wind watch is already in place for Northland, Auckland and the Coromandel until midnight tonight, where certain parts of Auckland could see gusts of up to 90-100km/h.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has issued a red alert for the Auckland Harbour Bridge until 8am this morning.

An amber alert has also been issued for most of the day, between 8am and 8pm, with wind gusts of 75-85km/h forecast.

Here's a look at forecast wind gust 🌬️ for Saturday.



Areas of damaging wind gusts are possible, especially where gusts reach 100+ km/h (🔴).



Strongest gusts likely occurs with heavy showers or thunderstorms.



Be good to bring in any outside furniture or secure lose items. pic.twitter.com/g3q2cEUrWq — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) September 29, 2023

A Waka Kotahi spokesperson said, under an amber alert, speeds limits may be reduced and some lanes on the bridge may close, while under a red alert, all lanes on the bridge may close.

“Motorists are urged to drive to the conditions, look out for the electronic message boards which will indicate lane closures and reduced speeds, and stay within their lane while travelling across the bridge.”

Drivers of high-sided vehicles and motorcyclists are advised to avoid the Auckland Harbour Bridge and use the western ring route on State Highways 16 and 18.

For the rest of the North Island, it is going to be quite a wintry day with strong winds expected, said MetService forecaster Mmathapleo Mahgabutlane.

“So it’s a very indoor day on Saturday - except for those going and watching the Black Ferns v Australia in Hamilton,” she said.

“Everywhere else it’s going to be a cold, windy and showery day all around.”

MetService has also issued heavy swell warnings for the bottom of the North Island where rough sea conditions may be seen around the coastline.

“With the southwesterly, it could be a very cold and biting wind,” Mahgabutlane said.

Heavy Swell Warning 🌊🟠



Strong southerly winds push heavy swells onto southern Wellington and Wairarapa coasts. Waves are expected to peak at 5 metres late Saturday afternoon, then ease overnight.



⚠ Take care near the coast, and keep up to date here: https://t.co/qHyE5zzql5 pic.twitter.com/9G63QXDhji — MetService (@MetService) September 29, 2023

South Island residents can expect similar conditions, with those in the deepest south forecast to see the worst.

In the west, thunderstorms are possible for Buller and Westland, while Nelson may see some isolated showers. For the rest of the island, there could be some snow falls out to the east.

“There are some showery conditions expected that could bring snow falls down to about 200 metres overnight in Southland in Clutha.”

Road snowfall warnings are in place for the North Island’s Desert Rd and Milford Rd and Crown Range Rd in the South Island.

The wintry conditions are expected to ease by this evening and clearer conditions are expected for most of the country tomorrow.

“Temperatures will also start to increase on Sunday, especially in the east and towards Wellington that will start to go back into the mid teens,” said Mahgabutlane.



