Wild weather: Rain, 'gusty gales' to sweep the country

MetService National weather: August 6th - 8th

Keep your winter woollies and brollies close New Zealand, a big wet with gusty gales are forecast to sweep through the country this weekend.

Metservice meteorologist Angus Hines warned people to keep their ears peeled for thunder and to be careful when venturing outdoors and travelling on the roads as strong winds were to be expected.

Today in Auckland, the wind was forecast to reach up to 90km/h in exposed places this morning before gradually easing throughout the day, Hines said.

Saturday's emojicast:



🌧

🌧

🌧🌤️

🌤️🌤️☀️☀️

🌧🌤️🌤️🌤️

🌤️🌤️🌤️

🌤️☀️

☀️



🌧️☀️

🌧☀️

🌧️🌤️🌤️ 🌧️

🌧🌤️

🌧🌤️🌤️

🌨️🌧🌧

🌧️ — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) August 6, 2021

Rugby fans planning to watch the All Blacks take on Australia's Wallabies tonight at Auckland's Eden Park should make sure to come wrapped up as temperatures were expected to dip.

The city is heading for a high of 16C today and an overnight low of 9C.

But, Hines said, as the wind was expected to die out in the evening and there was a "good chance - but not a guarantee - of dry weather for the Bledisloe game".

Unfortunately, the calm conditions weren't likely to hang round for long as Sunday brought "a pretty gnarly weather system" from the west to the North Island, Hine said.

This meant extensive rain, particularly for the lower North Island, he said.

"The heaviest and more persistent rain was going to be south of Taranaki. North of that is a little more patchy but pretty much everyone is getting some rain."

That meant Wellington was expectig a mostly fine Saturday with a top of 15C, before rain and possible heavy falls hit on Sunday for a top of 12C.

He said the other element this low pressure was going throw in the mix was sucking up the cold air from the Southern Ocean and spreading it across the country.

"We are looking at quite a lot of snow on Sunday and on Monday morning."

He said the top of the South Island can also expect snow down to 500m.

The central North Island was also expected to get heavy snow fall and the Desert Rd, could be affected, Hine said.

Meanwhile, scattered wet weather and a "very cold atmosphere" for all eastern places in the South Island was forecast.

"Extreme care is required travelling throughout the country," Hine said.

That had Christchurch expecting a top of 12C today after an overnight low of -1C along with showers turning to rain tomorrow and snow falling down to 200m with a high of 7C.