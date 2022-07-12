Severe Weather hits New Zealand. Video / Joel Beachman / Kelly Lightner / Supplied / NZ Herald

North Island residents and emergency services will confront a mammoth task in the coming days cleaning and repairing storm-damaged roads and properties - as the South Island continues to bear the brunt of months worth of rain.

State Highway 1 remains blocked north of Auckland this afternoon after a massive slip between Puhoi and Warkworth following hurricane-strength winds.

Thousands of people across the country lost power this morning. Vector crews are "working through the night to restore power" after falling trees brought down power lines in the north and west of the Auckland region.

The storms have been caused a deep low and associated rain-bearing front moving down the North Island - which by this afternoon had seen the worst of the weather.

However, high winds have forced speed restrictions on the Auckland Harbour Bridge as of 2pm.

A vehicle is stranded in rising floodwaters on Beachcroft Rd, Onehunga. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Winds hit 135km/h in Whangārei today and there has been 100mm of rain in Kerikeri since midday yesterday.

The wintry blast is being attributed to an "atmospheric river" snaking across the country.

These long, thin filaments of atmospheric moisture are capable of carrying double the average flow of the Amazon River – or 200 times that of our largest river, the Clutha/Mata Au.

But numerous roads across the upper North Island have been submerged by flooding after torrential rain. Virtually every region is under a weather alert.

Spicy riding on the NW today:

⚠️ Branch fall at Chamberlain Park

⚠️ Surface flooding everywhere, especially after St Lukes crossing headed towards city

🌲 Watch for pinecones and other plant debris especially hidden under flooding.

The plus side: fresh air and a bit of adventure! pic.twitter.com/4CrYHLsrZi — Poor Choices of Master Samwise (@samfinnz) July 11, 2022

A group of trampers were rescued after being trapped by a surging river in the Manawaru area in the Waikato, and stranded motorists in the town of Seddon, Marlborough, are sheltering in a town hall after flooding cut off the main highway to Christchurch.

Rising river levels and flooded roads have also trapped some Waikakaho Valley residents south of Picton.

Snow is now falling on parts of the South Island with inland Canterbury and Otago highways either closed or under warnings.

State highways impassable or obstructed by slips and flooding:

- SH63 between Renwick and St Arnaud

- SH1 south of Blenheim between the Roadhouse Drive and Seddon

- Kaituna-Tuamarina Rd between SH6 and Waikakaho Rd intersection

- Awatere Valley Rd at SH1 turnoff

- SH1 between Orewa and Puhoi - detours via SH16.

- SH25 between Wharekaho and Kuaotunu, Coromandel, because of a slip.

- SH1 Grove Rd outside Couplands, Blenheim

- SH1 South from Picton - multiple sites: 2km south from the Para swamp passing lane, Koromiko Airport and leaving Picton.

- SH1 South from Blenheim multiple sites: south of the Waima/Ure River: at Lions Back 2km south of Seddon at Awatere Valley Rd turnoff; and southbound before Redwood Pass, Ward near Flaxbourne Bridge.

- SH6 at Te Hoiere Rd, five minutes from Havelock towards Nelson

- SH63 Inkerman St - between Inkerman and Anglesea unpassable, detour in place.

- SH6 20km from Blenheim at Bomford St intersection

- Waihopai Valley at the SH63 intersection

- Northbank Rd, tree down 3.2km from the SH6 turnoff.

🟧 Severe Weather Updates 🟨



The latest updates to the Severe Weather Watches and Warnings are all available at https://t.co/qHyE5zzql5

Waka Kotahi also warned around 1pm today conditions on state highways across the South Island were changing quickly and motorists should be prepared for unexpected hazards.

Heavy rainfall means sewerage systems in Blenheim and Seddon are at full capacity and residents there are being asked not to flush toilets.

Between Coromandel and Bay of Plenty, people can expect winds approaching gale-force and up to 110mm of rain, with rates of 15mm per hour at times.

Heavy rain means flooding is likely for much of the Waikato region where catchments are already saturated. River flooding along low-lying coastal areas may also be exacerbated over high tides.

Inland flooding has led to various road closures around the South Island. Photo / George Heard

The regional council has asked residents to stay vigilant for flooding and slips caused by the high river and stream levels.

Gisborne to Hawke's Bay can expect similar conditions, with heavy rain, while Wellington will get gale-force winds until at least tomorrow morning. The Tararua Ranges will get a deluge and Nelson and Marlborough can also expect heavy rain and wind.

A heavy snow and rain watch is also in place for Canterbury's high country, Central Otago and the Lakes district.