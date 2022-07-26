Firefighters work to clear the slip around a home in Lyttelton. Photo / George Heard

Heavy rain that flooded much of Christchurch has brought down a slip into the back of a house in the port town of Lyttelton.

Dirt and mud has come to rest around the two-storey home in Walkers Rd, high up on the hillside above the township.

Two fire crews and a number of firefighters from Lyttelton are at the scene in an effort to protect the house.

Using shovels they have dug out mud from around the house and created trenches for any excess water that comes off the hill to run into.

Fire crews at a home hit by a landslip in Lyttelton. Photo / George Heard

A river of water as wide as half a metre has come off the property and was running down the road.

Civil Defence has also attended the Walkers Rd location to assess the current situation.

The owners of the property were at home and, concerned about the situation, have moved possessions out of the house.

Nearby neighbours have also been at the scene, concerned by the landslip and worried about water coming off the hill and down into their properties.

Fire crews clear a slip around the back of a home in Lyttelton. Photo / George Heard

Christchurch has been hit with torrential rain since Monday night, the Avon River has breached its banks and surface flooding has occurred in a number of streets and properties across the city.

More rain is forecast to fall through to Wednesday, with snow also falling on the alpine passes, closing highways.

A new record monthly rainfall of over 212mm has been set for the month of July, beating the previous record of 199mm, set in 1978.

Army on standby in Dunedin

New Zealand Army staff have been put on standby in Dunedin due to the heavy rain forecast for the city.

Dunedin and North Otago residents are being urged to watch for rapidly rising streams and rivers, surface flooding and slips after MetService issued a heavy rain warning for those areas today and tomorrow.

In addition to the 20 to 30mm of rain which had already accumulated, Dunedin could expect a further 60 to 90mm until 11am on Wednesday, with peak rates of 10 to 15mm per hour, a MetService spokesman said.

North Otago would also experience periods of heavy rain. In addition to the 30 to 40mm which has already fallen, a further 60 to 90mm was forecast until 8am tomorrow, at peak rates of 10 to 15mm per hour.

Heavy rain was also forecast for Clutha until 1pm tomorrow.

A MetService spokesman said a front was forecast to move slowly southwards over northern and central New Zealand today, bringing a broad band of rain with some heavy falls, and easterly to northeasterly gales.

An associated low to the west of the upper North Island would also move slowly southwards, then weaken and cross the South Island tomorrow.

Steady rain is falling in Dunedin and there was surface flooding on Portobello Rd this morning.

The Dunedin City Council and Waitaki District Council have activated their Emergency Response Centres in response to the downpour, emergency management Otago group manager Matt Alley said.

"We continue to monitor the rainfall across the region and watch for any impacts that this may have. The ground is really saturated following the last few weeks of wet weather and we may see slips, and surface flooding by the end of the day."

A Dunedin City Council spokesman said staff and contractors were actively preparing ahead of the forecasted heavy rain for the area.

"The ground is already very wet following recent rain. Further significant rain could cause flooding and slips and make driving difficult."

He said staff and contractors began checking stormwater and wastewater systems yesterday and road maintenance contractors had been sweeping gutters around the city and doing additional checks of mud tanks in low-lying and high-risk areas.

"We are also asking any residents who notice a blocked mud tank near their home to clear debris onto the footpath, where it will be picked up by contractors when the weather clears.

"We will continue to closely monitor the situation and contractors will be on call to respond to issues as and when they arise."

Also as a result of the forecast, a small section of Portobello Rd near the Marne St intersection would remain closed due to a rockfall until at least Wednesday.

Contractors were on site over the weekend and managed to remove a substantial amount of rock from the cliff, but an even larger amount still needs to be removed.

"As more heavy rain is forecast, the road must remain closed to ensure public safety.

"A detour remains in place via Doon St."