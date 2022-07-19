A bridge has been washed out on Lake Ohau Rd near Twizel. Video / Heidi Versey

Lake Ohau village residents have come together in the face of adversity again, after severe flooding washed out a bridge yesterday closing the only road into the Mackenzie Country settlement.

Lake Ohau Lodge and Snow Fields co-owner Mike Neilson said about 150 guests were stuck at the lodge yesterday, and other guests booked in were unable to check in, but it was well-equipped to cater for everyone.

"We don't have to escape — we've got all the food. I've got plenty of whisky — so there's no rush," Neilson said.

"We do orders once a week, so we have sufficient freezer/fridge storage to cope with a week to 10 days, as always."

Neilson was able to get to Twizel and back yesterday, by "going cross country in a four-wheel drive". He picked up some essential items, and his housekeeping staff, who lived in the township.

Flooding causes road closure at the Lake Ohau access road off State Highway 8. Photo / Heidi Versey

Guests were keeping themselves entertained indoors, he said.

"We had the usual running of kids up and down the hallways having a good time."

The lodge had "very strong" bookings for the school holidays and Neilson hoped the road could reopen as soon as possible so those stuck could return home, and people could visit the ski field again. But staff had their work cut out for them to clear the access road and mitigate avalanche danger, with heavy snow at the skifield.

"We need to have clear skies to do that, too. It's a waiting game for the weather to turn," he said.

Lake Ohau Village resident Dwayne Rennie said the water at the end of his driveway was thigh-high yesterday.

He said calls had gone out for assistance and one resident had managed to travel to Twizel, off-road, to collect essential items.

"Especially since the fire, everybody checks in and if somebody's going to Twizel ... people tend to let their neighbours know if they're going in and if anything needs picked up," Rennie said.

State Highway 83 between Kurow and Omarama was also closed yesterday due to flooding, as was SH8, towards the Lindis Pass and Twizel.

A bridge has been washed out on Lake Ohau Rd. Photo / Bevan Rusbach

The next update from Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency was expected at noon today.

About 60 people were evacuated from the Omarama Top 10 Holiday Park overnight on Monday, other voluntary evacuations occurred in Otematata.

Holiday park owner Erwin Beiboer said the fire brigade and police had helped visitors evacuate and most guests stayed at the Heritage Gateway Hotel across the road.

"Within two or three minutes the whole park was basically under water," Beiboer said.

The extent of the damage would not be known until the water receded, but Beiboer was trying to remain positive.

Waitaki Mayor Gary Kircher said the ''disruption and devastation'' from the rain had been "significant" and the Waitaki Emergency Operations Centre had been activated.

The bridge washout in Lake Ohau Rd was a priority and Civil Defence continued to support residents and visitors who were cut off.

"Council staff and contractors are assessing damage and prioritising repair work which will be carried out as soon as possible," Kircher said.

"In some cases, that will mean waiting for streams to recede before work can start.

"We will continue to monitor the situation around the district and respond accordingly."

Several other Waitaki roads were closed due to flooding, washouts and landslides and the council urged motorists to comply with road closure signs.