A yacht sank overnight in Lake Wakatipu as wild winds hit Queenstown. Video / James Allan

Severe weather watches have been issued for the upper North Island with heavy rain and gales forecast tipped for the beginning of the week.

There are also snowfall warnings for a number of roads around the country.

The MetService warned of strong wind in Taranaki, while heavy rain warnings are in place for Northland and the ranges about Gisborne.

Civil Defence urged Aucklanders to stay updated with forecasts, with strong wind and heavy rain watches in place for the city.

Eastern parts of Auckland north of the Harbour Bridge, Great Barrier Island and the Coromandel Peninsula are included in the heavy rain watch.

Winds could turn to gales in exposed places, with wind warnings in place for Auckland until Tuesday morning.

Twenty to 30mm of rain has fallen across Auckland in the last 24 hours, according to MetService meteorologist John Law, with another 10mm expected for the afternoon.

The rain should clear, with the heavy rain watch ending at 6pm today, Law said.

Kerikeri has already had 40mm of rainfall over the last 24 hours, with 38mm falling in Kaitaia.

In Northland, the MetService predicted 50 to 70mm of rain, with a warning lasting until 3pm.

It could cause slips and flooding in the northern and eastern parts of the region.

Law said, "Normally we think about issuing a rainfall warning for above 100mm of rain in 24 hours, but because this is on top of what we've already seen, we've slightly lowered our criteria because it's already sodden and it could cause slips and flooding".

Snow in rural Canterbury in recent weeks. Photo / George Heard

Snow to areas in North and South Island

Snow fell in Dunedin and around Otago as a wintry blast moved up the South Island.

Reports are coming in of snow in Dunedin's hill suburbs, and there were flurries in the central city around midday.

Snow has also dusted many hill areas in inland Otago.

An updated MetService forecast this morning said a road snowfall warning for Dunedin's Northern Motorway (State Highway 1) would be in place until 9pm, with snow showers forecast for summits overnight and lowering to about 100m today, with 1cm to 2cm of snow accumulating in places.

Road snowfall warnings are in place for the Dunedin to Waitai Highway, SH1, until Monday 9pm, as well as the Crown Range Rd.

Snow falling on the Lindis Pass on August 7. Photo / Central Otago District Council

The Porters and Lewis Pass in Canterbury also have warnings in place. Up to 8mm of snow could settle overnight.

The Remutaka Hill Rd in Wellington could also have snow accumulate as snow showers are forecast above 400m.

Heavy snowfall warnings are in place in parts of Hawke's Bay and southern Taupo, as well as in Taihape and parts of Gisborne above 500m.

The Desert Rd SH1 will also be impacted by up to 35mm of snow overnight.