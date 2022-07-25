The upper North Island and parts of the South Island continue to be blasted with heavy rain and strong winds, with MetService warning the worst may be yet to come for some areas.
Wild weather has caused power outages, blocked roads, flooded rivers and closed schools as a low-pressure system descends on New Zealand from the subtropics, bringing widespread rain and snow down south.
MetService warned of 110km/h winds in Auckland and Northland and gale-force winds on the Hauraki Gulf this evening, reaching 130km/h. It also predicted heavy rainfall in Auckland and Northland to increase to 15-20mm per hour this afternoon and evening.
In the Auckland area, a fallen tree on the Hibiscus Coast Highway closed a stretch of road near Waiwera.
Auckland Transport warned that the highway between Otanerua Rd and Weranui Rd was blocked north of Orewa due to the fallen tree.
There have been unplanned power outages across Auckland this morning affecting Waitakere, Titirangi and Newmarket suburbs.
The outage forced one charging station in Newmarket to switch off briefly.
Cellar door manager at Westbrook Winery, Gary Keller, said the power outage resulted in the business having to close early and cancel bookings.
"The outage really affects every part of the business - cellar door, patio restaurant, kitchen and the winery. No phones, no refrigerator, no other comms, nothing really works without power.
"We have a small generator for emergencies which we used for essentials.
"Thankfully, Mondays are usually quiet days, so that part wasn't really much of a problem."
A Watercare spokeswoman said all five dams in Auckland's Waitakere Ranges are currently full and spilling due to the heavy rainfall.
These dams are much smaller than the dams in the Hunua Ranges, so they fill up much more quickly, the spokeswoman said.
She said Hays Creek Dam in Papakura is also spilling because the dam is currently offline while work is finished on the permanent Papakura Water Treatment Plant.
Auckland's dams are currently 94.7 per cent full, compared to the historical average of 84.3 per cent at this time of the year.
The wild weather also led to a series of road accidents during the Auckland morning commute, including a car rolling on the Southern Motorway. Speed limits were reduced on the Harbour Bridge as a precaution.
Emergency services closed Halsey St in Wynyard Quarter this morning after high winds appeared to damage panels on the outside of the Park Hyatt Hotel.
In the Far North, the Kaeo River, which is prone to flooding, spilled onto State Highway 10 after heavy rainfall. A webcam of the river shows the water level is at almost 3.5m.
Schools are closed, thousands are without power and roads have been affected by flooding and slips across Northland.
Up to 2000 properties in Waitangi and Paihia lost power this morning as network provider Top Energy said the storm had damaged a key power line feeding the Haruru Substation in Northland.
Crews were working in "challenging conditions" and the company warned people to treat all power lines and electrical wiring as being live at all times.
At midday, two roads in Northland remained closed. A fallen tree has closed Upokorau Rd while a slip on Kohumaru Rd could take up to 24 hours to clear, says the Far North District Council.
This morning, a truck flipped on to its side north of Matamata due to high winds, with one person injured and the contents of the vehicle strewn across the road.
Emergency services responded to the crash in Tower Rd at Turangaomoana just before 7.15am.
The new "rainmaker" weather event arrived overnight, bringing heavy rain and gale-force wind warnings for many of the North Island.
Heavy rain is falling across Auckland, Northland and other North Island areas this morning as the tropical low-pressure system moves in.
There are more than 20 weather watches and warnings in place across the country and the worst of the weather is expected to hit the North Island from 10am to 2am tomorrow.
In the South Island, MetService have issued a number of road snowfall warnings, including for Lewis Pass from 2pm to 9pm, Arthur's Pass 3pm to 2am tomorrow, Porter's Pass from 4pm to 1am, Lindis Pass from 8pm to 11pm tomorrow and the Crown Range Rd from 1am to 4pm tomorrow.