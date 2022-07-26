People living near the Water of Leith were evacuated last night as flood waters threatened properties. Video / Allison Images

Students living in low-lying North Dunedin flats near the Water of Leith were evacuated last night as flood waters threatened properties.

Campus Watch staff door-knocked about 35 affected properties between Montgomery Ave and Leith St central late yesterday afternoon to warn residents of possible flooding.

A Dunedin City Council spokeswoman said students were told to consider leaving if they had somewhere else to go, and those who chose to remain were asked to have a bag packed and be ready to move at short notice.

At 7pm, campus staff evacuated the tenants.

Leith St resident Aimie Clark, 21, of Christchurch, said she and her flatmates did not leave on the first request, believing they would be safe as long as water did not come through their back fence.

But they got a fright when they were told evacuation was no longer voluntary, she said.

A swollen Water of Leith in North Dunedin on Tuesday evening. Photo / Vaughan Elder

"It's a bit scary and an adventure at the same time."

She took a bag packed with her passport, a laptop and other electronics, and a change of clothes, and planned to bunk down at a friend's place.

Blacks Road Grocer was inundated with about 15cm of floodwater in North East Valley yesterday and was too damaged to open today.

Shop owner Christopher Wilson believed it was caused by roadworks further up the street.

As a precaution, several patients were evacuated from the Otago Community Hospice, in North Rd, to Mercy Hospital last night.

The council had organised an evacuation centre at Dunedin North Intermediate and alternative accommodation options were also available.

East Taieri Preschool pupils and teachers visit the Dunedin Botanic Gardens. Photo / Peter McIntosh

Flooding was also widespread in Mosgiel and South Dunedin, and the council and New Zealand Army reserves set up sandbag stations in those areas for residents to collect.

In Maheno, flooding concerns forced Maheno School to close early yesterday.

Principal Stella Macrae said she warned parents earlier in the day and all 64 pupils had been picked up by 2.15pm.

A message would be posted on the school's Facebook page today to let people know if the school was open.

Emergency Management Otago (EMO) urged people to remain vigilant of water levels in their area overnight, particularly in areas more susceptible to flooding, as the heavy rain continued across Otago.

The slow-moving weather front moved down the South Island yesterday and was expected to continue until late this morning, when the rain was expected to begin easing.

An EMO spokeswoman said vulnerable areas included parts of South Dunedin such as Bathgate Park, Leith St, Lindsay Creek near Otago Hospice in North Rd, Mosgiel near the Silver Stream spillway in Gordon Rd, Henley township, Milton and State Highway 1 at Waikouaiti.

Out of the water after a surf down the Water of Leith last evening are (from left) Riley Green, 19, Anton Weight, 20, and brother Croyden Weight, 19. Photo / Linda Robertson

Late last night, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Otago system manager Graeme Hall said State Highway One was likely to close overnight north of Maheno at the Kakanui River and north of Hampden at Big Kuri Creek, because of rising floodwaters.

"There are no detours available, so drivers may need to postpone their journeys.

"The flooding that is causing these two closures is expected to continue overnight until at least 9am [today]."

He said the Waikouaiti River and the Shag River/Waihemo were also rising and there was a risk of flooding across SH1 and SH85, respectively.

Those travelling on SH1 north of Dunedin to Waitati were urged to take extreme care because of uneven surfaces and surface flooding.

Near Milton, the intersection of Back Rd and Springfield Rd was also badly affected by flooding.

Many roads around Dunedin were closed because of flooding, including McGrath Rd at Waikouaiti River bridge, Surrey St between Hillside Rd and Ruskin Tce, Ravensburn St in Woodside, Old Brighton Rd between Walton Park Ave and McMaster Rd, Waitati Valley Rd, Miller Rd at the Waitati River ford, Southdale Rd at the Tautuku Fishing Club, Gladfield Rd at the Silverstream ford and Silverstream Valley Rd at the Silverstream ford and Flagstaff-Whare Flat Rd. Portobello Rd between Marne St and the Vauxhall Yacht Club was closed due to a rockfall hazard.

Otago Regional Council engineering staff were at vulnerable rivers and streams overnight, while emergency services, lifeline agencies and staff from the Clutha District, Waitaki District and Dunedin City Councils watched the situation closely and were prepared to act.

EMO group controller Matt Alley asked residents to continue to observe boil or conserve water notices and ensure their household plans, emergency supplies including stored water and getaway kits were prepared.

"We're keeping a very close watching brief on the situation right across Otago, and are ready to escalate if necessary," he said.

Streets in Hoon Hay, Christchurch, were under water last night. Photo / Tessa Guest

Christchurch saturated

In Canterbury, schools closed, businesses were inundated and dozens of roads closed around Christchurch as heavy rain lashed the region.

More than 70mm of rain had fallen in the 24 hours to yesterday afternoon, amid the city's wettest July on record.

Some residents said it was the worst flooding in a decade.

Flooding also forced pupils from Christchurch Girls' High School to study from home.

Principal Christine O'Neill said it was the first time anyone could remember floodwaters closing the school.

Flooding in Harris Crescent closed the road to all traffic. Photo / Hamish Clark

A band of rain falling between Monday and Tuesday nights plunged Canterbury into the wettest July on record, with a third of the annual rain falling in a month.

On the bank of the Ōpāwaho Heathcote River in Hoon Hay, Hamish Kingsbury said yesterday's flood was the worst he'd seen on his street.

"I grew up four houses down so I knew what I was in for when I bought this place, and it always floods, but this is definitely the worst I've seen it," he said.

Kingsbury counts himself lucky to escape flooding with a house raised several metres, but others on his street were left to mop up drenched carpets and muddy yards.

"Our neighbours back onto the river and they have had it pretty high previously. I popped over this afternoon to have a look and it was probably 30cm off getting into their house."

Monika Cassidy had similar scenes at her house on Francis Avenue, just north of the city centre.

But cars frequently passing through heighten the risk of her house flooding - and she wants the council to recognise that.

"When the street isn't closed, cars carry on driving, which sends big waves to the houses that are lower to the ground."

Frustrated by the council's lack of urgency, her neighbours parked a truck across the road to block access.

Edgeware resident Greg Hughey was surprised to make it home after driving his truck down the middle New Brighton Rd, with metre-high pools of water on both sides.

"I was concerned I was going to get stuck. I went down to five kilometres an hour, and with oncoming traffic, people were also crawling through the water. It was up the door on the truck."

The Ōtakaro Avon burst its banks in sections shortly afterwards, worsening flooding across the central city.

Further south at Waimea Terrace, the Ōpāwaho Heathcote River also burst its banks, trapping residents for the third time in three weeks.

Rather than staying indoors and waiting for floodwaters to creep up, Amy Whiting decided to embrace the rain and walk her border collie along the street - but it eventually became too deep.

"There were places that were completely uncrossable, so definitely ankle-deep for where you could walk, but it would be over the gumboots on the normal paths."

Whiting said she would be back out again today, despite even more rain being forecast for the city.

- Additional reporting RNZ