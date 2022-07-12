The stops between Paekākāriki and Waikanae are affected. Photo / File

A slip has closed Remutaka Hill Rd in Wellington, with wild weather battering much of the country today.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency reported contractors were on-site trying to get the road open as soon as possible.

Motorists have been advised to expect delays of up to an hour. They have been told to avoid travelling if possible or delay their journey.

SH2 REMUTAKA HILL - SLIP - 2:10PM, TUE 12 JUL

Due to a slip on Remutaka Hill the road is CLOSED. Contractors are on-site trying to get the road open as soon as possible however please expect DELAYS of up to 60 minutes. Avoid traveling is possible or delay your journey.^EH pic.twitter.com/rNo4ZmxRKt — Waka Kotahi NZTA Wellington (@WakaKotahiWgtn) July 12, 2022

Meanwhile in South Wairarapa emergency services are attending an incident where a car became stuck in floodwaters and would not restart.

A police spokeswoman said the incident on Wood St appeared to be minor and there were no injuries reported.

Flights in and out of Wellington have also been cancelled.

Wellington Airport's departures and arrivals board was showing five cancellations and 10 delays about 12.20pm.

The cancellations come on the back of multiple disruptions to train services caused by slips and fallen trees around the Wellington and Kāpiti regions.

A tree fell on the train line near Pukerua Bay about 7am, meaning the trains between Paekākāriki and Waikanae had to be halted and replaced by limited buses.

Meanwhile, a slip on the train line between Wellington and Ngaio also caused cancellations, with buses replacing the service and passengers advised to seek alternative transport.

"The bad weather has caused multiple tree falls and slips across the New Zealand network," a KiwiRail spokesperson said.

"KiwiRail staff are working as quickly as possible to safely clear the obstructions."