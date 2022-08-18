A state of emergency was declared in Nelson, the West Coast and Buller as heavy rains continued to hammer the country. Video / Tim Cuff / George Heard / Phil G-J / Alison Boswijk / Terra Firma Engineering Limited / Supplied

A state of emergency was declared in Nelson, the West Coast and Buller as heavy rains continued to hammer the country. Video / Tim Cuff / George Heard / Phil G-J / Alison Boswijk / Terra Firma Engineering Limited / Supplied

STORM LATEST

* State of Emergency in force across West Coast and Tasman regions;

* Far North cut off after SH1 blocked by slip at Mangamuku Gorge and flooding at Kaeo;

* Schools are closed and vehicles are hemmed in between slips on SH1;

* Northern regions lie under orange heavy rain and strong wind warnings;

* Gales expected to reach 120km/h at top of country;

* Northland to get another 140mm of rain until 9am Friday;

* Aucklanders warned to watch for flooding and hazardous driving conditions;

* Hundreds remain evacuated in Nelson and Buller after flooding

Storm-force gales and heavy rain is causing havoc across the top of the country with slips, fallen trees and flooding blocking major roads, and a dramatic rescue of an elderly man under way using a surf club inflatable craft.

Schools across the top of the island have closed for the day and the Far North is all but cut off after slips in the Mangamuka Gorge blocked SH1 and flooding made the alternative SH10 impassable at Kaeo.

Several vehicles, including a truck that cannot turn around, are stuck between two slips on the hill route.

Emergency services are also trying to rescue an elderly person from a flooded home in Kaitaia and have called in the Far North Surf Rescue team's IRB to help.

A yacht has sunk in Auckland's Waitematā Harbour after it broke from its mooring and smashed against the rocky sea wall on Tamaki Dr.

ARTICLE CONTINUES UNDER LIVE BLOG:

ARTICLE CONTINUES:

Wild winds forecast to hit 120km/h are barrelling across Northland today while heavy rain is set to continue to fall until tomorrow morning.

A yacht sinks after smashing on rocks in Auckland's Waitematā Harbour. Photo / Michael Craig

Wakai Kotahi said SH1 was blocked at Hikurangi with trees down on the road but a detour was available on the Hikurangi Bypass.



In Auckland wild winds and heavy rain are pummelling the city, disrupting public transport.

MetService is forecasting up to 90mm more rain to fall across the region until 4am tomorrow and winds of up to 95 km/h.

People are being told to take extreme care driving in heavy rain and delay trips if possible.

Regarding rain & flooding, it's not just the South Island.



Need to watch the upper North Island. pic.twitter.com/Ev9FoDythF — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) August 17, 2022

The top of the country just recorded its warmest August nights on record.

This morning Vector's power outage map showed parts of Titirangi, New Lynn, Wood Bay, Taupaki and Wairau Valley on the North Shore all without electricity.