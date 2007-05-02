Widow wants meat workers protected

Cathy Taewa - whose husband, Johnny, died from complications of the leptospirosis he caught at Affco Rangiuru - also contracted the disease while working at the plant. Photo / Bay Of Plenty Times

A Bay of Plenty meat worker is confirmed as the first New Zealander to die from leptospirosis - an animal-borne disease he caught at work.



Now Johnny Taewa's widow Cathy says steps must be taken so others do not suffer the "heart-breaking" tragedy she has.



Her husband of nearly 21 years Tehaena (Johnny) Cairns Taewa, died in January last year, aged 50.



However, it has only just been confirmed in an ACC decision that Mr Taewa died of complications caused by leptospirosis, which he contracted at Affco Rangiuru where he worked on the slaughter floor.



People catch the disease from infected livestock, carcasses, organs or offal contaminated with infected urine or from soil and water.



ACC initially refused payment as Affco Rangiuru said there was insufficient evidence leptospirosis caused Mr Taewa's illness and death.



But infectious diseases specialists Dr Richard Everts and Dr Chris Walls and the Meat Workers Union spent more than a year gathering data to prove the case.



When asked if Affco should shoulder any responsibility for her husband's death, Mrs Taewa, 53, said she did not want to comment.



Affco has declined to comment on the case, health and safety measures or any changes.



Mrs Taewa said something had to be done such as reviewing how animals are vaccinated to prevent other people contracting leptospirosis.



"This cannot be allowed to happen again. I worry about people who work in the meat packing industry because of what happened.



"The industry is not doing enough to let people know how serious it is, that they can die."



Mrs Taewa said her husband's death was a "fatality waiting to happen" because of the risk of infection.



She caught leptospirosis in 2000 when she worked in the offal room at Affco Rangiuru.



After being discharged from hospital she returned to work but still felt ill. Her husband became increasingly concerned about her health and in 2002 she left Affco.



Mr Taewa had worked at Affco Rangiuru for 10 years, having moved from Gisborne with his wife.



He was fit, but became sick with flu-like symptoms in February 2005. After 24 hours his condition deteriorated and at Tauranga Hospital he tested positive for leptospirosis.



After two weeks at home Mr Taewa returned to work at Affco but still felt unwell.



He was readmitted to hospital in June with an enlarged heart and breathing difficulties, symptoms attributed to leptospirosis. He was readmitted to hospital several times, "going downhill fast".



Mr Taewa was allowed home for Christmas but on January 1 went into cardiac arrest. On January 7 life support was turned off.



"I have had my days where I have wanted to take my own life because of losing John," Mrs Taewa said.



Union representative Maevis Watson - who has been fighting for leptospirosis awareness for more than 20 years - said figures on the disease were under-reported.



Mrs Taewa said she was really hurt none of the Affco managers had paid their respects - "no phone call, not one card, no flowers, nothing".



- Bay of Plenty Times