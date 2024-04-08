Tauranga baker and barista Harriet Campbell has launched a Givealittle page to raise funds to set up a mobile kitchen in Ukraine. Video / Alex Cairns

Tauranga baker and barista Harriet Campbell has braved the “horrendous” sound of incoming missiles and screaming air strikes to provide aid to people and animals living near the frontlines of the war in Ukraine.

She and her American-based partner Jason Zan are passionate supporters of the humanitarian efforts in Ukraine and have provided hands-on support more than once since the 2022 invasion.

In August, Campbell, 31, and Zan, 38, who lives in Oklahoma, intend to return for the fourth time and aim to make a “bigger impact” by setting up a semi-mobile food kitchen delivering hot meals to soldiers and civilians.

Campbell has set up a Givealittle page - Never Alone Humanitarian Kitchen for Ukraine - and said donations would go towards buying a food delivery vehicle, basic kitchen equipment and cooking ingredients. Theyhoped to raise $12,000.

She and her partner would self-fund their airfares, other transport costs, food and accommodation. They planned to fly to Poland and then take a bus to Ukraine to set up the mobile kitchen in one of the areas with the most need, possibly Kharkiv or Zaporizhzhia in southeastern Ukraine.

Campbell said she and Zan had spent 10 months in total in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began on February 24, 2022.

During her last visit from January 5 to February 29 this year, she had helped in kitchens preparing and cooking food for soldiers and civilians in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv and Kharkiv .

An area of Kyiv hit by missiles during the war with Russia. Photo / Supplied

The Kharkiv region cuts across the front line where Ukrainian and Russian forces have been locked in battles for more than two years. The region is frequently targeted with missiles and drones which have left the city in ruins.

Campbell used to part-own the Falls Cafe in McLaren Falls Park with her parents until it was sold in 2022. She now works one day a week baking for the current owners and as a barista at the General Cafe in Pyes Pa.

She said her partner’s previous work inside Ukraine, primarily involved humanitarian aid and military support, as well as assisting animal welfare organisations.

She said Zan’s voluntary military support included using his professional background in archaeology, search and rescue, and drone photography to train others to use drone imaging to locate grave sites and recover bodies.

Jason Zan (left) and Harriet Campbell donated tourniquets to a unit member fighting close to Kharkiv in Ukraine. Supplied Photo / Harriet Campbell

They have also donated tourniquets to a unit fighting close to Kharkiv.

Campbell described the situation in Ukraine as “horrific” and said during her latest visit Kharkiv was hit about four times in a week.

“I was working in the northern end of the city and could feel and hear the missile strikes and at least one of those strikes killed a whole family.

“This time it felt very different, and I saw how people who have worked tirelessly and bravely for two years trying to hold the line are feeling the strain and looking tired. The mental toll it’s taking on both soldiers and civilians is massive. This only motivates us to want to return to help in any way we can.”

Tauranga baker and barista Harriet Campbell volunteering at the Stryi dog shelter in Lviv, Ukraine. Supplied Photo / Harriet Campbell

Campbell said during her first visit, she spent about nine weeks volunteering at dog rescue sheltersand a kitchen and bakery in Kharkiv.

“During my second trip last year, I again volunteered at a dog shelter and a factory in Kyiv helping pack tens of thousands of individual first aid kits.”

She said this was when she experienced the most bombing.

Tauranga baker and barista Harriet Campbell helping pack tens of thousands of individual first aid kits at a warehouse in Kyiv, Ukraine, in 2023, Supplied Photo / Harriet Campbell

“Every night around 1am the air raid sirens started to scream and a few minutes later the bombs would start. Kyiv has excellent air defences so most of the incoming missiles would get shot down, but the sounds of the missiles are horrendous ... It’s so sad seeing so many destroyed buildings and charred children’s playgrounds.”

Campbell said that some nights while in Kyiv, the dog shelter she volunteered at shook so violently everyone, including the dogs, hid in a bathroom until it was all over.

“War doesn’t just traumatise humans it’s animals as well. And it’s just heartbreaking for Ukrainians fleeing to safety having to leave their pets behind.”

Tauranga baker and barista Harriet Campbell is preparing to return to Ukraine in August and is raising funds to set up a mobile kitchen to provide hot meals for soldiers and civilians living near the frontline of the war. Photo / Alex Cairns

Campbell said she was often asked why she was willing to put her safety at risk for the people of Ukraine - neither she nor Zan were Ukrainian and they had no Ukrainian relatives.

“It’s hard to put in a few words, but I think it was seeing how the people of Ukraine are so determined to keep fighting ... Their unbreakable spirit and generosity are awe-inspiring, and they drew me in.

“I’ve made some deep and meaningful relationships during my visits to Ukraine and that only motivates me even more to want to return.“

Tenby Powell, former mayor of Tauranga, and founder of the humanitarian aid organisation Kiwi K.A.R.E. Photo / Alex Cairns

Tenby Powell, former Tauranga mayor and chairman of volunteer humanitarian aid organisation Kiwi K.A.R.E (Kiwi Aid and Refugee Evacuation), said he first met Campbell in Kharkiv in November 2022.

“I hadn’t been made aware Harriet was in Kharkiv and was thrilled to meet her. She was running a kitchen and cooking for internally displaced persons. Harriet was also working in a bakery supplying military hospitals and schools with fresh bread and hot meals.”

Powell said at that time Ukraine had some 14 million displaced people.

“In late 2022, Kharkiv was still hit regularly and intensively by missile and drone attacks and I admired Harriett for being there and getting stuck in with a practical, Kiwi, can-do attitude.

“ Despite media attention having been diverted almost exclusively to Gaza, the full-scale war in Ukraine is still raging and Harriet and her partner will be welcomed back with open arms.”

