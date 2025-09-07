The very public display of military strength and formidable friendships has been called “a defiant push against US-led world order”.

Waikato University international law professor Al Gillespie told The Front Page that it has been a showing from China that there is a multipolar world and that the US is not the only player that can direct international attention going forward.

“With regards to the parade, I saw a projection of force, and this is not unusual for totalitarian countries, but it is concerning because it, and the rhetoric that came from the event, was about war or peace, and I did find that a little bit threatening.

“You’re seeing a number of countries coming together, many of them are feeling either economically or politically threatened by the US, saying if we group together, we won’t be fragmented and we will put up an alternative order,” he said.

In a post on social media, US President Donald Trump said: “Many Americans died in China’s quest for victory and glory. I hope that they are rightfully honoured and remembered for their bravery and sacrifice... Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against the United States of America.”

Gillespie said that Trump has made his enemies great.

“He hasn’t made America great again. He’s made those adversaries go against him. He’s forced them into a union, and now, because of the economic and political challenges, they’re becoming tighter.

“I would imagine Mr Trump is currently in a position of somewhere between envy and jealousy because he had his own military display, and it was somewhat lacklustre. There wasn’t a huge turnout of people.

“But, what you’re seeing with the Chinese one is that you’ve got a huge amount of dignitaries, you’ve got a massive display of force, and you are seeing a counter approach to the American dominance.

“Now what I imagine is that he will try to organise a counter parade with the US Navy to celebrate their 250th anniversary, where he wants to try to outdo the opposition. If it stays like this, it’s fine. If we have competitions between marching nations, that’s great, as long as it doesn’t escalate. It’s a waste of money, but it’s a lot safer than the alternative,” he said.

Interactions in Tianjin continue! Exchanging perspectives with President Putin and President Xi during the SCO Summit. pic.twitter.com/K1eKVoHCvv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 1, 2025

Xi said at the summit to leaders of non-Western countries; “We must continue to take a clear stand against hegemonism and power politics”.

Putin at one point said; “Our relations are at an unprecedentedly high level”.

All this, Gillespie said, spells an alternative for a new world order.

“To me, one of the insights is the degree of rapport between Xi and Putin, and Modi and Putin. So, this kind of idea that the countries which are opposed to the Western way of working in international relations are alienated and not working together is mistaken.

" I see a depth of relationship and a friendship, and they’re working quite closely together," he said.

The event has also seen the first time leaders Putin, Xi, and Kim have been seen in public together, which has some analysts questioning what the trio’s burgeoning friendships could signal for the Asia-Pacific.

Gillespie said this is the latest in a series of alarm bells for our side of the world.

“Because you’ve got three very powerful nuclear nations. China is linked by a defensive treaty to North Korea. North Korea is linked by a defensive treaty to Russia. Russia and China don’t yet have that link, but between the three of them, they are a trio and they are formidable,” he said.

Listen to the full episode to hear more about China’s military showing, what New Zealanders attended, and what it might mean for us.

The Front Page is a daily news podcast from the New Zealand Herald, available to listen to every weekday from 5am. The podcast is presented by Chelsea Daniels, an Auckland-based journalist with a background in world news and crime/justice reporting who joined NZME in 2016.

You can follow the podcast at iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.