Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Why China’s military parade and summit challenges the current world order - The Front Page

Chelsea Daniels
By
The Front Page podcast host·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

China's President Xi Jinping (C), North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (2nd R) and Russia's President Vladimir Putin (2nd L) arrive for a reception in the Great Hall of the People, following a military parade marking the 80th anniversary of victory over Japan and the end of World War II, in Beijing on September 3, 2025. Photo / Getty Images

China's President Xi Jinping (C), North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (2nd R) and Russia's President Vladimir Putin (2nd L) arrive for a reception in the Great Hall of the People, following a military parade marking the 80th anniversary of victory over Japan and the end of World War II, in Beijing on September 3, 2025. Photo / Getty Images

China recently rolled out the red carpet to some of the world’s most controversial leaders – in a massive display of military might.

It was all laughs, hugs, and hand-holding amongst the likes of Russia’s Vladimir Putin, India’s Narendra Modi, North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, and China’s Xi Jinping

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save