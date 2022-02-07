Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photo / Alex Burton

Michael Neilson is a political reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Labour has escaped an Omicron backlash in tonight's Newshub-Reid Research political poll, while National has also risen at the expense of Act.

Support for Labour is at 44.3 per cent, an increase of 1.6 points.

National is up 4.4 points to 31.3 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Green Party has overtaken Act, now at 9.6 per cent, up 2.4 points compared to Act on 8 per cent, down a massive eight percentage points.

Those results would give Labour 56 seats and the Green Party 12 - well above the 61 seats needed to form a Government.

National would earn 39 seats and Act 10 seats.

Among the smaller parties Te Pāti Māori was on 2 per cent, NZ First 1.8 per cent, The Opportunities Party 1.5 per cent and the Conservative Party 1.1 per cent.

In the first Newshub Reid-Research poll with Christopher Luxon at the helm he was the preferred Prime Minister with 17.8 per cent of respondents, up 15.3 percentage points from his results in Newshub's last poll when Judith Collins was still leader.

PM Jacinda Ardern is still the strong favourite at 43.3 per cent, up 1.6 points.

Luxon told Newshub the results were "positive and encouraging".

Act leader David Seymour has taken a hit along with his party as preferred PM, down four points to 7.9 per cent.

Tonight's poll poll comes after a 1 News-Kantar poll a week ago had support for National rising four points to 32 per cent, with most of that support coming from Act.

That poll, the first under Luxon's leadership, had Labour down just 1 point to 40 per cent, with likely support party, the Greens, steady on 9 per cent.

Act is down 3 points to 11 per cent, leaving the gap between National-Act and Labour-Green at 6 points, just two points narrower than the last poll, taken in early November when Judith Collins led National.

That poll also had Ardern's net approval rating at just +15, plummeting from +55 at the election.

Luxon, made his first appearance in the poll with a net approval rating of 22 points.

National leader Christopher Luxon. Photo / Mark Mitchell

His performance in the poll was bolstered by the 37 per cent of people who either didn't know whether they approved or disapproved of him, or declined to answer.

The poll showed 42 per cent of people approving of Luxon and 20 per cent disapproving.

In a Taxpayers' Union-Curia poll from January, Labour rose 1.7 points to 41.2 per cent with National at 33 per cent, up 0.4 points.

Act was at 11.5 and the Greens 10.7. The Taxpayers' Union-Curia poll from December was also the first to show that National appeared to be taking support from Act, rather than Labour.

The last Newshub-Reid Research poll precluded the end of Judith Collins' reign as leader.

That poll in November had National on just 26.9 per cent, and Labour 42.7 per cent.