Who killed Kirsty Bentley? A stunning new twist in NZ's most famous cold case

Police have new evidence and a fresh theory about who might have killed Kirsty Bentley in 1998. Chris Cooke puts one of our best-known cold cases back in the spotlight.

It remains one of this country's highest-profile unsolved crimes. On the afternoon of New Year's Eve in 1998, Ashburton schoolgirl Kirsty Bentley set off for one of her frequent walks with her pet Labrador. She never returned.

Now, more than two decades after her mysterious murder, police have a fresh view on what might have happened.

Detective Inspector Greg Murton took over the investigation in 2014 and since then he's been poring over every detail in the massive file, and pursuing his own inquiries. In a rare glimpse into how murder investigations are conducted, he has revealed the existence of evidence not previously made public, and a new profile of the likely killer.

To give new impetus to the case, police have posted a reward of up to $100,000 for anyone who can help them close it.

Both the review and the reward have come too late for Kirsty's father, Sid, who died in 2015. But they offer both relief and hope to her brother, John, and mother, Jill, who have struggled to cope with the aftermath of what they claim was a flawed investigation from the beginning.

Family under suspicion

Kirsty was just 15 when she left the house on that sweltering afternoon. It was 34°C and she was looking forward to seeing in the New Year with her boyfriend by the family pool.

"She was in love – she was very, very happy. Kirsty had a life ahead of her," recalls Jill from her home in Invercargill, where she has lived for more than a decade.

Both the family and the police searched into the night after the teenager failed to return. But it wasn't until about 9.30am the next day that her dog, Abby, was found tied to a tree just off a wooded track that they often used on their daily walks. The track was next to the Ashburton River, just 500m from their home, and had been searched the night before.

Then came a chilling discovery – 30m from the dog, Kirsty's underwear and shorts were found on top of a bush. Her body was not discovered until 17 days later in the Rakaia Gorge at the bottom of a steep bank, covered in branches. She was wearing the cotton sarong and black top she was seen in before she left for her walk.

Abby the dog was found tied to a tree. Photo / Supplied

The Rakaia Gorge is a 32-minute drive from where her underwear and dog were found, and her body might have lain there forever had it not been for two men searching for cannabis plants. Her body was too decomposed to determine whether there had been a sexual attack, but it was obvious she had been killed by a single blow to the back of her head with a blunt weapon. There was no evidence of a prolonged assault or struggle.

Hundreds of suspects were identified and interviewed. A Commer van seen in the neighbourhood came under intense scrutiny, but was never positively identified, and there was also a focus on the owner of a Ford Falcon who changed its appearance soon after the murder. Links to cannabis growers were also investigated, but no arrests were made.

Almost three years later, it emerged publicly that police suspected Sid and John might be involved. But Murton says that suspicion had begun much sooner. "[Both Sid and John] have been in the category of either not eliminated as suspects, or suspected of having been involved in the murder and disposal of her body," he says.

John was the last family member to see her alive. Sid told police he'd been in Christchurch and Lyttelton for the day, leaving just before 5pm to come home. But police had spoken to three people who claimed to have seen him at the Hotel Ashburton bottle store just after 4pm.

The reported sightings of Sid in the bottle store were significant, says Murton. "If true, then he has arrived back in Ashburton well before he originally said he did, and it gives him just enough time to have got home and the opportunity to have been involved in his daughter's death. It meant he had lied, so it assumed great importance in the inquiry for obvious reasons."

The body of Kirsty Bentley was found at Camp Gully, sometimes known as Camping Gully, in the Rakaia Gorge. Photo / Jason Oxenham

One of the scenarios the original police team considered was that Sid had arrived home to find John had murdered Kirsty. Sid could have taken her body in his ute to the Rakaia Gorge and returned just after 6pm, when Jill told him Kirsty was missing. Sid or John could then have staged the scene at the Ashburton River to make it appear that Kirsty had been attacked while out walking.

"The timeline and opportunity for Sid to have been involved was very tight," says Murton. There was also no forensic evidence to support the theory. According to the pathologist, the wound on Kirsty's head would have been bleeding, but no blood was found at the house or in Sid's ute. And there were sightings and other evidence to support many of Sid's claimed movements in Christchurch and Lyttelton.

In 2000, however, a strange incident strengthened the police's suspicions. Sid told Jill that after banging his head on a cupboard, he had a thought he might have returned from his trip to Christchurch earlier than he'd previously stated, stopping at a nearby beach.

Jill told him he needed to tell the police, which he did. He later retracted this and stuck to his original story.

"The question legitimately raised was. 'Why would he provide himself with a false alibi?'" says Murton. John and Sid were reinterviewed and police planted a listening device in the family home.

'Ruined lives'

Jill, who these days endures many health issues, has since remarried. Her husband, Noel Peachey, is her full-time caregiver. She says the trauma of her daughter's murder has been unbearable, but was made much worse because the police convinced her that her son was the killer and her husband tried to cover it up.

She recalls being summoned to the police station, and over the best part of a day heard from the then head of the inquiry, Detective Inspector Greg Williams, that he believed John had killed Kirsty at home, because he was jealous over her boyfriend coming to stay. "He briefly had me on the hook. It is very painful to look back on," she says.

Both Sid and John protested their innocence loudly and persistently over the years. John, who left New Zealand in 2007, says he had nothing to hide. "I was talking to them and telling them the truth. I am innocent. I've had nothing to do with this. But they would not let up. I just don't understand why he was so dogged on his view. I felt helpless. I said: 'Shouldn't the evidence point to what they were accusing me of?'"

John now lives in the UK and has no plans to return to New Zealand. There is a sense that he's living a life in exile. "This has influenced my mental health. I have had to talk to people to try and get back some semblance of normality to live the rest of my life like a normal person."

Jill and Sid Bentley with their dog Abby in 1999. Jill says the trauma of her daughter's murder was made worse by police focusing their suspicions on her son and husband. Photo / John McCombe

Sid was a chronic alcoholic and died after a battle with cancer. Both men had their lives ruined, says Jill. And she believes the suspicion over their involvement has prevented Kirsty's real killer being found. "There may be someone who does have information that proves who the killer is, but because the police believed it was Sid and John, they haven't come forward."

When Murton took over the case, he faced the considerable job of unpicking it all. "An extensive amount of work has been completed into establishing the movements of Sid Bentley," he says.

Despite every available investigative technique being used, the police have been unable to find any evidence that John and Sid colluded in murdering Kirsty or disposing of her body, he says. "Nor evidence pointing to any other specific person." However, now he has a fresh view about what probably happened, and a new suspect profile.

For Jill, this twist in the saga comes as a huge relief, but it is also devastating. "I sigh. I shake my head. What we had to go through for all those years. I wish Sid was alive to hear this. I knew what hell he went through. John has been through so much and he didn't deserve it."

The timeline

Murton's new profile of the murderer is based on an extensive re-examination of the known facts, and new evidence.

John was by himself when Kirsty arrived home at 2.30pm. Aged 19 at the time, he had returned for the summer break from university in Christchurch. He told police he was in his room occupied with his computer and TV.

John told his sister her boyfriend had phoned. Records show Kirsty called her boyfriend at 2.38pm. She was told he would be back in an hour. She was seen walking the dog towards the river around 3pm. Meanwhile, Jill was at her job as a caregiver, and Sid was on a day off from the local irrigation company, so he went to Christchurch on some errands. He also dropped into Lyttelton, as he had served in the merchant navy and enjoyed looking at the ships.

Kirsty's brother John was the last person to see her alive. Photo / Supplied

Kirsty's boyfriend phoned back at 4.31pm. John couldn't find her and said he'd get her to call when she returned. But she never did. According to the pathologist, the undigested remains of French fries in her stomach, from McDonald's purchased at 11.30am that day, indicate that she was killed that afternoon or early evening.

When Jill arrived home at 5.15pm, John met her on the drive and said: "Where the f---'s Kirsty?" They searched along the walking tracks by the Ashburton River, then returned to the house.

Sid arrived home at 6.07pm, just after the TV news had started. When Jill told him Kirsty was missing, his immediate reaction was to call the police.

There were many claimed sightings of Kirsty walking the dog, but most could not pinpoint exactly when. Kirsty walked Abby up to four times a day, and most witnesses were interviewed days or even weeks later. But Murton feels confident in the sightings of her around 3pm heading to the river.

He also says that Sid's recollection to police of his movements add up to him arriving home at about 6pm. "In his initial interviews, he was very consistent about his actions and movements that afternoon in Christchurch and provided considerable detail," he says.

Detective Inspector Greg Murton believes Kirsty could have been abducted or held at a neighbouring address. Photo / Jason Oxenham

If Sid had been involved in Kirsty's murder, however, the latest he could have arrived home was around 4.28pm.

Murton believes Sid would have needed around 20 minutes to discover that John had killed Kirsty (or for Sid to kill her himself), plan a fake abduction site, figure out what to do with the dog, collude with John, plan a response to police, then clean up and carry Kirsty out to his ute. Getting to the gorge, unloading the body, and then getting back home would take about one hour and 19 minutes.

Given that Sid was seen by Jill at 6.07pm, he couldn't have committed the crime if he'd arrived home later than 4.28pm. And if he wasn't involved, then neither could John be, as he couldn't drive and had no access to a car.

New witness information

Murton reveals that Sid was seen by three people in Lyttelton that day – a waitress, a customer at the Royal Hotel, and a worker at a nearby takeaways. This information has never been revealed before by the police and is consistent with Sid's initial account. If he was in Lyttelton, he could not have arrived home in time to be involved.

"This is a very elaborate alibi if it is a false one. But it is supported and corroborated in many aspects," says Murton.

There is also evidence, including till receipts, to support Sid's claims of being in Christchurch earlier in the day. The earliest he could have left Christchurch to drive to Lyttelton was 2.30pm, and the latest he could have left there, to be involved, was 3.06pm.

"That leaves him just 20 minutes to order and buy takeaways, eat them and then walk to the pub and order a drink and then drink it and then get back to his car – a small time window even for one of those events. And this doesn't include the time he says he spent walking at the wharves."

The location in the Rakaia Gorge where Kirsty Bentley's body was found. Photo / Supplied

Sid told police he also stopped for a drink at a pub in the CBD. This, and the amount he said he paid for parking, if true, meant an even later departure to Lyttelton. "If Sid went to Lyttelton and did what he said he did, he could not have returned in time to have been involved in disposing of Kirsty's body. To accept that scenario you'd have to reject his account that he went to Lyttelton and reject the sightings there by three people."

Murton says he kept an open mind about Sid's movements. He also looked at Sid's changed story about stopping at the beach. The change came after he faced extensive questioning by police about the three sightings of him at the Hotel Ashburton. It was put to Sid that he lied about being in Lyttelton.

Sid blamed his changed story on his poor memory and alcoholism. "He reverted to his original recall of events," says Murton.

So what about the sightings of Sid at the Hotel Ashburton, supposedly at the same time he was in Lyttelton? Murton believes the sightings cannot be completely relied upon.

A till operator at the hotel's bottle store was interviewed three weeks after Kirsty went missing. She stated that she served a person who looked like Sid, but with a lighter beard, and could not be sure it was him.

Two months after Kirsty's murder, a customer in the same bottle store came forward. He'd met Sid previously, although he had not seen him for five years. Although he didn't greet him, he says he was sure he saw Sid, and saw his vehicle in the carpark. However, he was unsure of the time and the date, and what he says he purchased did not match the till tape for that day.

Kirsty Bentley with her dog Abby. Photo / Supplied

The third person was a porter at the hotel. He'd seen Sid's photo in the paper after Kirsty went missing and thought he had seen him somewhere, but he wasn't sure where. "It was only later in January, when police asked for anyone working at the bottle store that afternoon to come forward, that he 'clicked' that this was when he saw Sid."

Murton reveals there was another local man in the bottle store that afternoon who looked like Sid, but with a lighter beard. He was there at the exact time all three witnesses claimed to have seen Sid.

"I believe these witnesses are honestly mistaken," Murton says. "While police are grateful for people coming forward, when there's conflicting evidence it's my job to evaluate the accuracy and reliability of witness statements. "Sid Bentley has maintained he was never there and there is no definitive evidence that he was."

Murton favours the sightings of Sid at Lyttelton, which are consistent with what he said he did.

The other factor that stood out for Murton is Kirsty's boyfriend's account of his second phone call to the Bentley home. "According to him, John was completely normal, put the phone down and went looking for Kirsty, but came back and said she still wasn't back."

The timing of the call, at 4.31pm, is also significant, he believes. If John and Sid were involved in Kirsty's murder, the call had to have been within minutes of Sid arriving home and either discovering Kirsty dead or murdering her. But her boyfriend said John was calm and it was like any other call.

"All Sid's interactions with police afterwards were consistent with a confused, grieving father – a father who genuinely loved Kirsty. For Sid to react to John killing his sister by seeking to cover it up, and move very quickly to do it, would be out of character, according to Jill."

'Find me the proof'

Jill Bentley is now Jill Peachey. She separated from Sid soon after he changed his story, but says it was not related. Their marriage had been in trouble before Kirsty was murdered, she says, and a separation was inevitable.

However, she still recalls with a shudder her reaction to being told her husband and son had done unspeakable things to her daughter. "I recall that day very clearly. It was all laid out in such a convincing way that I had myself believing it. I came home and took photos of John down."

She heard that after the police spoke to John's friends and teachers, they decided he was a loner who had been bullied at school and developed non-mainstream interests.

They also considered the urgency in how John spoke to Jill when she returned home as suspicious. It was put to her that John's motive for killing Kirsty was jealousy over her boyfriend, who was due to stay the night.

The hours-long session left Jill trying to make sense of the bombshell that Greg Williams had just dropped on her.

"The next day, I decided to go through it constructively and look at the timings and what he had. I said, 'This is not possible. How does a father who adored his daughter come home and sort out the fact his son has murdered her?' She is dead and they hatch a plot and Sid wraps her up and he is away to dispose of her?

"John and Sid couldn't make a cup of tea together. I know that if Sid had come home and John had done it, he would have taken John to the police after he had dealt with his grief over Kirsty."

The CCTV image that is the last photo of Kirsty Bentley alive. Photo / Supplied

Jill told the inquiry head she could not accept his explanation. "[John] wouldn't hurt a butterfly. I said we would agree to disagree. I said: 'You find me the proof, then I'll believe it'."

As for John's "Where the f---'s Kirsty?" remark, Jill says it's easily explained: "The dog and lead were gone. It was clear Kirsty was not back, so it was not an unusual concern."

Pressure continued to mount on the family as the original investigation team tried to find evidence to support their theory. In December 2001, police got a search warrant for the Bentleys' house and took away tarpaulins and a tent for testing. No trace of Kirsty's blood was found.

"It wasn't until I got out of Ashburton that I could do any kind of grieving," says Jill. "It hit me bad. I began drinking very heavily then. I don't now. The police never came back with any evidence."

There were phone calls from the police, but she believed there was an ulterior motive. "I felt they were attempts to keep tabs on John rather than concern for my welfare."

Williams also played her a covert recording of Sid. Police had bugged the house while she was still living there. "Nothing surprised me by that point. The recording was Sid on his own murmuring to himself." The only phrase she could make out was, "I've blown it now", but only after she had read a transcript.

Jill failed to see the remark as any kind of compelling evidence and says it could have related to anything. "It could have been because he couldn't get his leg over because he said the wrong thing to me," she says.

Other covert recordings of Sid and John did not reveal any hint of them colluding. Says John: "They got nothing because there was nothing to get."

In 2010, Williams told media that John had been inconsistent in his account of Kirsty leaving the house. He said John had initially told police he didn't hear Kirsty leave, but two years later said he did.

"I said to Williams that I would trust what I said first, as that is when my memory was the freshest," John says now. "Kirsty walked the dog a lot. I didn't really pay much attention to her coming and going. He has tried to make something out of nothing."

The Robilliard Park track on the edge of the Ashburton River. Kirsty Bentleys dog and underwear were found in the park. Photo / Jason Oxenham

The same year, police revealed they believed the scene at the Ashburton River where Kirsty's dog and underwear were found was most likely staged to look like a sexual attack.

The way the dog lead was tied meant it had been removed from the dog first, so the killer was confident in controlling dogs. None of Kirsty's blood was found there.

The specific pollen by the river was not on the underwear, and there were no tears to the cotton sarong she was wearing, despite the area being thick with thorned blackberry.

There was thorned blackberry at the gorge as well, and given that no fibres from her clothing were found at either location, the police believed Kirsty's body may have been wrapped in something when she was transported there.

She was found curled up in a fetal position with her clothing discreetly positioned to cover her body. The state of her clothing and her shoes still being on was not typical with what is most often seen in sexual attacks.

Police consulted retired British detective Chuck Burton, who had analysed all child murders in the UK from 1960 to 2002 and compiled the information into a database. Burton said the careful placement of Kirsty's body showed some sort of emotional connection between the offender and the victim.

Murton disagrees: "The fact she was laid out carefully does not necessarily point to someone who knew her or cared for her. There have been many murders where killers [who are strangers] have displayed such care."

The area the Rakaia Gorge where Kirsty Bentley's body was found. Photo / Supplied

Burton's database has, however, helped Murton assess the likelihood of Sid and John's involvement, and to build a profile of the killer. Out of 3668 cases in the database, 187 were female victims aged 12 to 17. In every case where the victim was transported, the offender was a stranger or acquaintance. None of the cases where underwear had been removed involved a parent.

In almost all cases (98.3 per cent), the killers were strangers or acquaintances, and most were familiar with the crime location. About three-quarters had prior convictions. "It is extremely rare for a father and son together to kill a teenage daughter/sister and dispose of her body," says Murton. "In fact, there are no known records of this that I am aware of in the UK or New Zealand."

Neither Sid nor John had any convictions. Nor could Murton find any connection between them and the Rakaia Gorge, especially the obscure site where Kirsty was found.

In summary, he notes: "No obvious motive has ever been uncovered and no evidence of collusion. Alleged sightings at the Hotel Ashburton cannot be relied on, and there are witnesses and timings showing Sid was in Christchurch and Lyttelton. There was no evidence of an assault at the house; no forensics. No blood was found in Sid's ute. Kirsty's DNA was found on the dog lead, but John and Sid's DNA was not."

Another crucial fact, he believes, is that the area where Kirsty's body was dumped is a known cannabis-growing area. He then delivers the most startling revelation of his entire review: that police have additional "strong evidence" they have not made public. "Evidence held by police indicates that a cannabis user or grower was the likely offender – a regular to heavy user," he says.

He declines to explain how or when the police discovered the new evidence. "It is critical evidence in an active inquiry, so I won't be commenting on it." He notes, however, there is no known link between Sid and John to cannabis growing or consumption.

John confirms to the Listener he was not using cannabis at the time of his sister's murder. "I have never used cannabis. I was known as having a very low opinion of drugs," he says.

Abduction scenario

So who did kill Kirsty Bentley? Murton agrees the scene at the Ashburton River was probably staged, and the killer was familiar with the area. Given that the nearest location to park a car was 100m away, it doesn't seem likely that the attack would have taken place there.

"It is unlikely but cannot be ruled out. This was a highly risky location to do that. There were lots of people around that afternoon. He would have had to carry her body or force her to walk to his car. More likely he would have left her there."

If the attack had happened on the track, it's also more likely the killer would have thrown her underwear on the ground, rather than on top of nearby bushes. "If Kirsty was abducted from the riverside, an offender would be more likely to grab her and take her away, underwear and shorts on, and simply leave the dog behind," Murton says.

There is another clue, he believes, that the dog was not left at the riverside when Kirsty went missing in the afternoon. "Abby didn't want a drink when she got home but ate some dog roll. This seems strange if she had been tied up all night without water, and even more so if she had been tied there since mid-afternoon."

The area by the Ashburton River where Abby the dog was found. Photo / Supplied

The pertinent question is why would the killer stage such a scene? And why dump her body somewhere else? The only logical reason, he believes, is to hide forensic evidence such as semen and/or DNA.

It all leads to the scenario he favours the most, based on the evidence: "Kirsty could have been abducted or held at a neighbouring address while on her walk. A neighbour would have the opportunity and motive to stage the scene and tie up the dog."

If they had let the dog go, it's likely she would have hung around the house where Kirsty was. "They had to get rid of [the dog] and there was no other way to do so," he says. "It's possible the dog had been placed there recently, in the early hours of the morning, by someone living nearby. This would account for her not barking for 18 hours and not being thirsty when found."

Tragically, this scenario is not unique in New Zealand. In 1989, a 13-year-old girl, Karla Cardno, was abducted from a street near her home in Lower Hutt, held in a nearby house, raped, beaten and buried.

Murton says all Kirsty's neighbours have been spoken to, but no individual has been identified as a particularly strong suspect.

Kirsty Bentley died from a massive blow to her head on the day she went missing on New Year's Eve in 1998. Photo / Supplied

"This offence could have been committed by a stranger, possibly a neighbour, or someone living on her walking route. [It was] almost certainly someone with a local connection to the neighbourhood where Kirsty lived, and the riverbank where Abby was found tied up."

It was, he believes, "an abduction for sex and murder – an opportunist offence. [It's] a plausible scenario, in my view."

He says the killer was alone at the relevant times, and had access to a vehicle. "There was possibly a catalyst, a recent change or stress in their life, such as a recent relationship break-up, or relationship issues, or losing their job – a homicidal build-up. Someone with criminal – likely sexual – convictions, or a propensity towards sexual offending [and] forensically aware, so possibly caught by forensics previously."

It's also likely they were a cannabis user or grower, and may have been a farm worker, and were familiar with the Ashburton River and the Rakaia Gorge.

Plea for closure

John completed his PhD in astronomy last year, so is now Dr Bentley. He is pleased about the Murton review and the new evidence, but wishes it had happened sooner. "Considering the strength of the information, I just don't understand," he says.

He is also upset that the previous head of the inquiry, Greg Williams, is continuing to defend his investigation. "I had nothing to do with my sister's murder. If he is going to make accusations about inconsistencies and behaviours without giving details, what use is that other than to protect himself? It is an exercise in PR rather than police work.

"Now I know there was a weight of evidence showing Dad and I had nothing to do with it, for him to keep saying that makes me angry. It has damaged me. It has damaged my mum. My dad died knowing that people thought he was involved; that people thought he was a liar."

The most important thing, he says, is to find Kirsty's killer, and he hopes the reward helps. He urges the public: "If there is something you have seen or heard, if it might be useful, please tell the police."

Jill makes her own plea to the person responsible: "Please let us wrap this up and put yourself out of your misery."

She has great faith in Murton, and is aware of his track record resolving the Helen Milner "Black Widow" murder case in Christchurch. "It was a relief to meet him and find somebody with an open mind," she says.

She is still surrounded by mementos of Kirsty, and hopes that John will one day feel more comfortable about returning home.

"I am so proud of him. I love him to bits, as I did with both children. Now with what has been announced, I want everyone to listen and for people to give my son a break and hopefully see justice for Kirsty."