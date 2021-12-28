Voyager 2021 media awards
Who baked all the pies? The migrants who fell in love with Kiwi staple

6 minutes to read
Richoux Patisserie's Jason Hay came to New Zealand as a teenager. Photo / Michael Craig

Qiuyi Tan
By
Qiuyi Tan

Reporter

One of the smallest ethnic groups in Aotearoa, Cambodians are making waves - and mouths water - in the Kiwi pie scene. Qiuyi Tan explains.

Born and raised in rural Cambodia, Jason Hay arrived in

