30 May, 2022 12:39 AM 2 minutes to read

Rain, Auckland CBD. Photo / Michael Craig

A heavy rain warning is in place in the Coromandel and the Bay of Plenty as downpours continue to hit parts of the North Island.

MetService meteorologist Luis Fernandes said from 12.30pm to 1pm today Whitianga saw 40mm of rain.

Fernandes said the wild weather is the result of low pressure from the west of the country combining with a warm humid air mass, producing very wet weather in some places.

While Northland and Auckland bore the brunt of it last night and this morning, the heavy rainfall has moved East and is mainly affecting the Coromandel.

Visual depiction of the line of 'training' heavy showers / thunderstorms.



Flash flooding is possible near the line of intense rain. pic.twitter.com/2kWXH4h7oi — MetService (@MetService) May 30, 2022

While the majority of the rainfall has moved on from Auckland, Fernandes said there was still the possibility of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

UPDATE 1:15PM

The northbound exit-only lane to Redoubt Rd remains blocked as response crews tend to the flooding. Redoubt Rd northbound off-ramp remains available. Continue to expect some delays through the area. ^LB https://t.co/eTAGEzn6w6 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) May 30, 2022

Earlier today an Auckland motorway was flooded after a band of torrential rain.

MetService meteorologist Luis Fernandes told the Herald the Harbour Bridge saw gusts of up to 80km/h in the early hours of the morning, and the rest of Auckland should batten down the hatches as the wild weather continues.

By mid-morning flooding on State Highway 1 near the East Tamaki off-ramp had forced the closure of the northbound lane, and motorists were being urged to expect delays and drive carefully.

Thames Civil Defence controller Garry Towler is urging people to be cautious.

"We still have a lot of rain in the forecast today for both sides of the Coromandel, so keep vigilant, especially on the roads as surface flooding and slips are likely."

MetService says a severe weather warning is in place from 6pm last night through to 9am today.