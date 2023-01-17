Whited-out speed signs: Auckland drivers left guessing speed limit

Speed signs on Te Irirangi Drive being covered up. Photo / Simeon Brown

Stumped drivers guessing speed limits are expected to drive at 50km/h in areas where speed signs have been whited out in preparation for new signs to be installed, Auckland Transport says.

Signs in the urban south, or former Manukau City areas, including Flat Bush, Botany, Pakuranga and East Tamaki have all been whited out as part of the rollout of “phase 3 speed changes”, an AT spokesman said.

The spokesman said new signs are being installed in preparation for the change and the speed limits will be kept covered they take effect on January 26.

So at what speed should drivers be going in areas with covered signs?

“The default urban speed limit is 50km/h in areas where other signs are not displayed,” the AT spokesman said.

“So if the only signs present are covered over, then a 50km/h speed limit still applies until the 26th.”

MP Simeon Brown, National’s transport spokesperson tweeted that at Te Irirangi Drive, signs where the speed limit changes from 80kmh to 60kmh were among those covered up.

“Vehicles aren’t slowing down where they should as they enter a 60km/h zone,” Brown said.

He added: “Seems like a pretty unsafe implementation of their speed limit changes on this major arterial.”

Brown told the Herald the implementation of Labour’s speed limit reductions in Auckland has been confusing for motorists because of poor signs, blanked-out signs and sometimes two signs with different speed limits for the same area.

“This can be incredibly confusing for motorists and can sometimes mean drivers travel at incorrect speeds, such as on Te Irirangi Drive,” Brown said.

“Kiwi motorists are becoming increasingly frustrated by Labour’s radical policies of simply reducing speed limits all over the country. Kiwis want better and safer roads – not just slower speed limits.”

The speed changes are being made as part of the Government’s nationwide road safety Road to Zero strategy.

As part of the rollout, new speed limits are being implemented on more than 1600 roads around Auckland.

A police spokesman said until the new signs were installed, the last posted limit would dictate the maximum speed.



















