Whether the weather be fine - winner makes most of bad situation

Twins, Furio and Dulcie first time fishing with dad Willie… rowed out and 5 minutes later the rain came! The ended up getting a keeper though. Photo / Simeon Houtman

Summer holidays are all about the weather and this year is no different. Only, this year the weather wasn’t so good.

There were many entries to the New Zealand Herald summer holiday photo competition that captured the rain, wind and generally miserable conditions, including this year’s winning picture by Simeon Houtman of Auckland.

Houtman’s photograph shows his brother, William, and twins Furio and Dulcie on their first fishing experience together. But it’s raining and the kids are looking cold and miserable.

“We were cracking up when we looked at this picture,” Houtman said. “These are desert kids from Alice Springs over for a holiday. They woke up and wanted to go fishing and when we rowed out it was raining and the wind picked up. The kids were not really into it at that point.”

The family were on holiday at Parakura Bay in the Bay of Islands and did have a few good days. The day actually brightened up after the picture was taken on Houtman’s iPhone, with Furio landing a snapper – his first fish ever!

“Willie and I were catching all the little guys and Furio said ‘I’ve got something.’ We were sceptical, but then he pulled it up and it was a keeper! He was all smiles after that,” Houtman said.

The judges were unanimous in selecting this as the winning entry awarding it most votes through every round (there were three rounds of voting).

“This is a real moment to treasure,” said competition judge and Herald chief photographer Dean Purcell. “The first time fishing is a classic picture that most Kiwi kids will have in their album. This one is made even more special by the slightly comical situation of terrible weather, the kids looking grumpy, but dad is still smiling trying to put a brave face on it all. It’s just an outstanding photograph!”

Houtman will receive a Canon EOS R10 with an 18-45mm lens for his prize picture.

The unfortunate weather definitely impacted many New Zealanders holidays this year and may have had an impact on the competition itself with drop in entrant numbers this year. The quality of entries, however, was still impressive.

My daughter Sian Morrow taking her horse for a swim off Tuapiro Point. Photo / Karlie Morrow

The second place photograph stood out as a very well executed image, noticeable for the composition, exposure and timing.

“My daughter and her horse were swimming nicely when the horse got spooked and bolted out of the stream,” said Karlie Morrow from her Mt Maunganui home. “It was a lucky shot really. I thought riding a horse along the beach you’re bound to get a nice photo.”

Morrow takes her camera most places and was inspired by the success of a friend in the same competition a few years’ back she said.

For her efforts Morrow will receive a Canon EOS 1500D kit.

Best friends Bells Garas and Alba Clifford learning to surf. Photo / Mark Steyn

The third place prize goes to Mark Steyn from Auckland’s North Shore. Steyn’s picture is of best mates Bells Garas and Alba Clifford learning to surf – the difference being they’re on the same board.

“I took some shots for one of their dads – he only had a phone with him. It’s a real moment thing and I’m really pleased with the picture,” Steyn said.

Steyn wins a Canon EOS 3000D kit for his photograph.

“There were some cracking pictures this year,” said New Zealand Herald planning editor, Andrew Laxon, one of the judges. “It certainly made things difficult for the judges. I would like to thank all those who took the time to enter our competition and a big thanks to Canon for some outstanding prizes.”