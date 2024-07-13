Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Where there is a will there is a way - Diana Clement

Diana Clement
By
4 mins to read
Distributing an estate can cause trouble within families if you don't have a will. Photo / 123RF

Distributing an estate can cause trouble within families if you don't have a will. Photo / 123RF

THREE KEY FACTS:

Diana Clement is a freelance journalist who has written a column for the Herald since 2004. Before that, she was personal finance editor for the Sunday Business (now The Business) newspaper in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand