Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Inside workaholism in NZ: ‘When I’m not working, sometimes I’m anxious’

Jamie Morton
By
4 mins to read
"Workaholism" is a growing problem in New Zealand - and one much more complex than we might think.

"Workaholism" is a growing problem in New Zealand - and one much more complex than we might think.

Workaholics might sound like model employees – but excessive work behaviour isn’t something to celebrate. Jamie Morton reports.

They talk of thinking about work in the shower, after hours and in their sleep.

Of working

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand