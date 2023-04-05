Deon Henderson from Circus Kumarani at a previous Waipu Easter Carnival. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Autumn is well and truly upon us, and here in Aotearoa, that means Easter is here. Northern Advocate reporter Brodie Stone searched for activities that the whole family will enjoy as we savour the last of the warm weather.

Head to Waipū on Easter Saturday

Saturday is shaping up to be warm, with a high of 20C on the cards, according to Metservice. So why not make the most of the warm weather?

From 9am until 2pm there are two outdoor events that are sure to entertain everyone.

Waipū Easter Carnival is an annual fundraiser for Waipū Primary School. The popular event at Waipū's Caledonian Park features a range of rides, games, market stalls, live entertainment, a petting zoo, art zone and food.

Annaleise Nyhuis, 8, from Whangārei at the Waipu Easter Carnival in 2021. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Entry to the event is koha (donation) and visitors are recommended to bring cash as there will be limited Eftpos.

Also on Saturday is Waipū Street Market. Usually held on a Sunday, the event features over 150 stalls that span the length of the main Waipū St, as well as the entrance to Caledonian Park.

It’s a feast for the senses as there’s plenty to see, smell, hear and taste.

Local artisans will be selling their wares including paintings, clothing, photography, metal art, macrame, street food and so much more.

If you’re on the lookout for natural remedies keep an eye out for stalls selling organic and homemade balms.

Head to the beach before you head home, there’s plenty to choose from whether you’re driving north or south.

Motorheads unite for two days of diesel, dirt and demolition

Kaikohe Speedway is hosting its Kaikohe Speedway Easter Stampede on April 8 and 9. The whole family can be entertained as stock, saloon and sprint cars fly around the quarter-mile dirt track.

Sunday will feature the demolition ramp derby for which Kaikohe Speedway is famous in Northland.

There'll be plenty of action on the track at the Kaikohe Speedway, above, for its Easter Stampede this weekend. Photo / John Stone

Sunday starts at 11am and Sunday at 10am. Day passes are $10 for adults, $5 for children aged 5 to 14, or a family pass for two adults and three children are $30. Children under 5 are free.

Food and toilet facilities will be available, and camping is also an option for those who wish to attend both days. The event is held at State Highway 12, Kaikohe, 0472.

Party with cats

Yep, you read that right. Riding for the Disabled and Coast to Coast Cat Rescue are holding their annual Easter Party from 10am until 3pm on Easter Sunday.

There will be a bouncy castle, games, a raffle and an easter egg hunt. Tamariki may even be lucky enough to spot the easter bunny.

Don’t be surprised if you end up going home with a cute kitten from the incredible people at Coast to Coast Cat Rescue either.

The event is at Bay of Islands Riding for the Disabled Arena at Showground Rd.

See the best of Northland’s art scene with Whangārei Heads Arts Trail

Whangārei is known for its thriving art scene and what better way to experience it than an art tour? Start in Onerahi and drive along the pristine coastline where you’ll stop off and see 36 local artists’ incredible work.

There’s a range of art to view including ceramics, jewellery, graphic design, painting, pottery, garden art, photography, flax weaving and sculptures.

Whangarei Heads Arts Trail at the Parua Bay Hall. Photo / Tania Whyte

You can find out more about the event and download a map at whangareiheadsartstrail.org.nz or on Facebook.

The event is on Saturday and Sunday from 10am until 5pm.

Head to the famous Old Packhouse Market

It’s a staple if you’re in the area, or well worth the trip if not. Support local growers, makers and bakers. There are hundreds of stalls to choose from and definitely something for everyone. Grab a hot-cross bun and maybe a coffee from the market cafe too.

The Old Packhouse Market in Kerikeri has a range of treats. Photo / Jenny Ling

The markets will be on from 8am until 1.30pm on Easter Saturday, 9am until 1.30pm on Easter Sunday and a mini market will feature from 9am until 1pm on Easter Monday.



