The pōhutukawa are in bloom marking the beginning of summer - so what's there to do? Photo / Michael Cunningham

The summer holidays are here and if you’re a parent you’re likely wondering what will entertain the kids for the next six weeks. Reporter and mother Brodie Stone has gathered up a list of events and places to visit in Northland, with tried and tested options for the whole family to enjoy.

Christmas at Santa’s Grotto

Arguably no Christmas is complete without getting a photo with Santa. Northland Youth Theatre keeps that magic alive in their wonderful world of all things festive. Christmas craft activities will be available, and the kids can meet the big man himself.

This event is free of charge and a printed hard copy of the photo will be gifted at the end. Located at Northland Youth Theatre, 197 Dent St, Whangārei, from December 16 to 21 starting at 10am until 1pm.

A day out in magical Mangawhai

Mangawhai Tavern Market brings the classic Kiwi market to the gorgeous coastal backdrop from its spot at 2 Moir St. Enjoy a plethora of stalls including jewellery, homegrown veges, clothing, arts, crafts, pastries, coffee, toys and more. The market is on from 8.30am until 1pm every Saturday.

Make a day of it and head to Mangawhai Heads Beach with some snacks from the market, have a dip in the crisp waters or if you’re feeling more adventurous, head along the Mangawhai Cliff Walk - a three-hour return hike that offers views of the pristine coast.

151st Waipū Highland Games

Immerse yourself in a day of celebrating Scottish migrant culture in Northland. Highland dancing, New Zealand open heavyweights, fiddling, tug-o-war competitions, solo piping and drumming are all on offer as well as plenty of activities for the kids, such as races and games.

Spectators watch the Highland Games in full swing in 2023. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The games take place on January 1 at Caledonian Park, The Centre, Waipū, from 9am.

New Zealand’s largest travelling fair

Roll up, roll up! The 9th season of the Extravaganza Fair is here. Enjoy a full weekend’s entertainment at Te Tiriti O Waitangi Marae with a range of performances, unique stalls, delicious food and more.

The fully solar-powered event has plenty of space to lounge about and stay all day, with interactive toys for the kids to enjoy while the parents relax.

This event is free entry for kids and a gold coin for adults and will run from Saturday, January 13 from 9am-5pm and Sunday, January 14 from 9am-5pm. The following weekend the fair will be at William Fraser Memorial Park in Whangārei, and on at the Mangawhai Domain on January 27.

Arcade activities

If the weather isn’t playing ball, Whangārei has two arcades to choose from. Head to ActionZone entertainment centre for an array of arcade games, ten-pin bowling and even laser tag. Gather a group together and make a day of it with plenty of food to choose from. Located at 129 Port Rd.

Timezone has also recently opened in Whangārei city centre, with a jam-packed winners’ prize shop and a huge array of favourite arcade games to pick from that the whole family will enjoy. Located at 49 John St.

A Saturday in quaint Mangōnui

This picturesque spot is just around the corner from the idyllic Coopers Beach and has Northland-famous fish and chips - what else could you wish for?

Mangonui is an idyllic and quaint spot not far from some of Northland's best beaches. Photo / Myjanne Jensen

Head there on a Saturday morning to see their craft market from 10am until 1pm which features locally made produce and crafts. Head along to the old Mangonui Courthouse where a gallery features more Northland talent and grab a bite to eat at the chip shop.

A vibrant world of mini golf

Enter a kaleidoscope of colours at Extreme Mini Golf where this family-friendly spot will see you putt your way through circus-themed areas, alien space and an industrial world filled with monsters. Set completely under black light, it’s a feast for the senses and a great rainy day activity.

Located at 2 Reyburn St, Whangārei, this is suitable for all ages and abilities. Bookings are encouraged.

Walk a beach trail

Northland has an abundance of beaches to choose from, but if you’re looking to make a day of it, the best way is to do a beach trail. There are so many incredible walks to choose from like the Smugglers Bay Loop Track, or the Reotahi Shoreline Loop Track, or venture further north and walk the Ōpua to Paihia Coastal Walkway.

Reotahi is a picturesque spot on the Whangārei Heads coastline. Photo / Tania Whyte

Cool off after the walk at the beach and don’t forget a picnic. Pick and choose what best suits you and your fitness levels through alltrails.com/new-zealand/northland/beach.

Artisan food and crafts at Tūtūkākā Markets

Set alongside the backdrop of Tūtūkākā Marina, the fortnightly markets are a great spot for a family-friendly dinner from a range of cuisines to choose from. Find a spot for a picnic while you enjoy local entertainment and a range of stalls from talented artisans. A great way to end a day at the beach.

School holiday dates are January 13 from 4pm until 8pm and January 27 from 4pm until 8pm.

Brodie Stone is the education and general news reporter at the Advocate. Brodie has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.