About 350 competitors are expected for the Across the Lake swim this year, say organisers.

Across the Lake swim, February 24, from 7am at Acacia Bay and Three Mile Bay

New Zealand’s largest freshwater challenge returns. Rotary’s Lake Taupō Across the Lake Swim starts at Acacia Bay and finishes across the lake 4.2km away at Three Mile Bay. There is also a 2km, and a 1km event, both starting and finishing at Three Mile Bay. Late online entries close on Friday, see www.acrossthelakeswim.co.nz.

Music in the Park, February 24, 12-3.30pm at Tongariro South Domain

Taupō's Lions clubs have teamed up with Lakeside Variety Country Music Club for a fundraising concert. Money raised will go to line the Country Music Club’s new trailer to transport their musical equipment. Come along for train rides, a sausage sizzle and some great country music.

Climate Change 101 presentation, February 26, 5pm at REAP Central Plateau

Titled Climate Change 101 – A Call to Action, this informative session will delve into the science behind climate change, its far-reaching impacts on ecosystems and communities worldwide, and the urgent need for collective action to mitigate its effects. For more information and to reserve your free spot, call 07 378 8109 or email reception@reapcentralplateau.nz.





