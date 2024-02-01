The Waipu Car and Bike Show is back this Sunday. Photo / Julie Paton

Petrol heads can get their fix at the Waipu Car and Bike Show at Caledonian Park on Sunday. Be taken back in time or pushed to the future by the exciting array of vehicles on offer from 10am. Entry for the event, organised by the Northland Vintage Car Club, is $10 but children under 12 go free.

Paparoa A&P Show

The 147th Paparoa A&P Show kicks off on Saturday. Horses, sheep and cattle are some of the critters to fill the Paparoa Showgrounds from 9am. Food, jams, vegetables, flowers and photography are available on the day. Much anticipated is the Kumara 500 — an epic wheelbarrow-full-of-kumara pushing competition with $500 in prizes up for grabs. Entries on the day. Entry is $10 for adults, $5 for first two children (5-17) then other children free.

Lifejackets trade-in

People are able to trade in old lifejackets for new at Coastguard’s two Old4New events on Monday. Coastguard will be at Te Tii Marae in Waitangi from 10am to 2pm, and at 25 Te Kemara Ave in Paihia from 9.30am to 2pm. Get rid of old, damaged, or ill-fitting lifejackets for newer, discounted Hutchwilco ones as part of the campaign to help reduce preventable drownings.

Kaipara family day

A free family fun day for Kaipara to come together and celebrate the signing of Te Tiriti o Waitangi will be held in the community gardens on Waitangi Day in the Taha Awa Riverside Gardens, Dargaville. Waitangi ki Kaipara will include waka ama, live music, kapa haka, guest speaks and other cultural performances between 11am and 3pm.

Waitangi images on display

To commemorate Waitangi Day, Nga Rangatira O Whangatauatia trust will showcase historic Waitangi images at Korora Park in Ahipara on Waitangi Day. The day will start with a powhiri and be followed by kōrero from guest speakers on Te Tiriti o Waitangi. Kapa haka from the area’s local kura will finish the event, alongside a spot question quiz and kai hakari.

Carnival in Whangārei

Whangārei’s Town Basin will be overrun with fun activities as the carnival comes to town on Sunday. From 9am to 4pm, the Reyburn House Gardens will host arts and crafts stalls, food, face painting, Māori arts and medicine, music, performing arts, and more.

Ainu art exhibition

The first indigenous Ainu art exhibition has opened at the Hihiaua Cultural Centre in Whangārei. Embroidery, jewellery, artefacts and photography are on show, and people can meet the artists during workshops on Saturday. The exhibition runs until February 16 and all works are for sale.



