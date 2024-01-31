Whatawhata crash victim named

Police have named the victim of a car crash near Whatawhata on Saturday night.

Police have named the victim of a car crash near Whatawhata on Saturday night.

Police have released the name of a woman who died following a crash on State Highway 23 near Whatawhata on January 27.

She was Melissa Alice Teague, 28, of Raglan.

“Our thoughts are with her family at this difficult time,” a police spokesperson said.

An investigation into the cause of the crash remains ongoing.

The crash involved two vehicles, and happened near the intersection of State Highway 23 and Ferguson Road.

On Monday, Police appealed for witnesses to the crash that occurred at about 7.50pm on Saturday night, January 27.

The crash involved a black Toyota hatchback and a black Skoda.

“Several people heard, witnessed or came upon the crash and Police wish to thank them for rendering assistance to the parties involved,” a Police spokesperson said.

“Police would like to hear from anyone who saw the black Toyota hatchback involved, driving east from Raglan towards Hamilton prior to the crash. If you saw the vehicle prior to the crash or have any information that may assist Police with our investigation please contact Police either by calling 105 or going online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 ‘UpdateReport’.





Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



