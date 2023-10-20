No severe weather is expected in Whanganui, with settled, dry conditions expected for most of the long weekend. Photo/ Bevan Conley

The weather is looking to be fairly settled and dry for the long weekend in Whanganui.

Metservice meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said people could expect a few showers but mostly warm temperatures and fine conditions.

“For Labour Weekend it’s pretty good news for everyone.”

No heavy rain or severe weather is expected for the Whanganui region.

For people travelling out of the city this Friday evening there are good driving conditions.

“We’re expecting dry conditions this evening, so mostly clear, rain-wise.”

Temperatures in Whanganui will be on the warmer side.

“For Friday, in Whanganui city itself, it will be around 21C which looks like the warmest temperature of the weekend.

“It looks like it should be mostly fine conditions, maybe a bit of cloud every now and again in the mornings and evenings.”

There may be passing showers on Saturday that will clear in the latter part of Sunday.

“For the inland areas we could see a little bit of showers on Saturday evening and into Sunday as well.”

Makgabutlane said it should be “pleasant temperatures all round” with Saturday and Sunday sitting at 19C, and lifting to 20C on Monday.

There is a ridge of high pressure over Whanganui that is bringing generally settled weather conditions.

The best of the long weekend’s weather will be on Labour Day.

Makgabutlane said it would be the clearest day, although not completely fine weather.

“We’re not expecting any rain or anything like that, and there could just be some high cloud in there.”

Overnight temperatures will be ranging between 7-10C.

The Mt Ruapehu ski season will finish on October 23.

Friday’s conditions on the mountain are a fine and clear day with light winds, and the top snow depth for Whakapapa is expected to be 107cm.

Waka Kotahi is pausing most road works during the long weekend, but drivers are being urged to be mindful of newly sealed or partially rebuilt sections

Its senior road safety manager, Fabian Marsh, said motorists should keep safe around road works and remember the basics.

“When you’re out on the roads this Labour Weekend, make safe choices to protect yourself and others.

“Be patient, drive at a safe speed, wear your seatbelt, don’t drink and drive, make sure you’re well rested and plan ahead.”

Waka Kotahi’s journey planning tool provides a traffic prediction map for where and when traffic is expected to be heaviest, based on travel patterns from previous years.

Eva de Jong is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle covering health stories and general news. She began as a reporter in 2023.