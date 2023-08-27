Voyager 2023 media awards

What lies beneath: Scientists map the vast aquifer under Wellington Harbour

Jamie Morton
By
4 mins to read
The fifth-largest aquifer in New Zealand, Waiwhetū fills a wedge-shaped depression underneath the Hutt Valley and Wellington Harbour, and releases freshwater from deep beneath the seabed through natural springs. Photo / Komkrit Yensirikul

It’s a vast, hidden reservoir that stretches across 75 square kilometres and provides up to 70 per cent of Wellington’s drinking water.

Now, Waiwhetū Aquifer has just been mapped with cutting-edge new techniques,

