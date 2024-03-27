There are lots of Easter events on in the Waikato. Photo / 123rf

And just like that, it’s Easter and looking at the calendar there are lots of special events to mark the holiday in Waikato.

There are multiple Easter egg hunts happening across the region and a few free family-friendly days out.

Those who don’t celebrate Easter, but are looking for something to do over the long weekend, will find a list of events here.

Easter events include:

● Taupō Easter Bunny Hunt, now until April 1, at Taupō town centre

Hidden in shop windows around the Taupō town centre are 12 Easter bunnies. Kids and teens are invited to search them. If they find 10 bunnies, they go in the draw to win prizes. Bunny Hunt forms are available from Spacecraft, the Taupō Library or the Visitor Information Centre. Drop your completed entry form into the box found outside Spacecraft, or email a photo of the entry to info@towncentretaupo.co.nz.

● Tui & Tama’s Great Easter Egg Hunt, now until April 5, Te Awamutu Museum Education & Research Centre, 55 Rickit Rd

Find hidden eggs around the museum.

● Easter Egg Hunt, March 29 to April 1, 10am at Waikato Museum Te Whare Taonga o Waikato, Hamilton

Collect an activity sheet from the kaimahi (staff) at the front desk and set off to explore the galleries ... Can you find all 12 hidden Easter eggs? There’s a tasty chocolate prize waiting. Free event.

● Easter Kids Night, March 29 and 31, at Good Neighbour, 44 Horsham Downs Rd, Hamilton

Those dining with their little ones at the Good Neighbour this weekend might be in for a treat: The restaurant has put on a screening of the movie Hop on Good Friday at 5pm or Easter Sunday at 12pm. Free entry to the movie, but there are limited spots, so bookings are essential. Book via the following link, mentioning Kids Night in the booking notes https://bit.ly/3rXmY1L.

● The Great Made Easter Egg Hunt, March 30, 10am at Made, 401 Grey St, Hamilton

Round up the kids and gather outside the Sheds at 10am for the first annual Great Made Easter Egg Hunt. Find a token and redeem for delicious handcrafted chocolate eggs from Fruney.

● Easterfest Family Fun Day, March 30, 10am at Northcroft Reserve, Lake Terrace, Taupō

This free family-friendly event is back on the programme for 2024. Thanks to local churches and sponsors, many of favourites are back on the menu including a bouncy castle, games, food vendors and entertainment.

● The Great Big Tūrangi Easter Egg Hunt, March 30, 11am at Tūrangi Town Centre, Ohuanga Rd

Fun for the whole family! Egg hunt ages: 5 and Under, 6-12 years old, and 13-16 years old. Event includes face painting, a barbecue, photo ops and food stalls.

● Easter Family Fun, March 30, 3pm at 192 Kent St, Hamilton

Harvest City Church has put on a family event including a live band, prizes and giveaways, free sausage sizzle and art stalls.

● Louie’s Great Egg Hunt, kids event, March 30 to April 1 at Chartwell Shopping Centre, Hamilton

Hop into Easter at Chartwell. Mascot Louie has hidden 15 Easter eggs around the centre, to create a cracking good Easter egg hunt for you. Pick up an activity sheet from the Customer Service desk on Level 2, and start hunting. Once you have found all the eggs and their corresponding numbers, return your completed sheet to the Customer Service desk for a sweet Easter treat. For children aged 2-10 years old only. Free event.

● Easter Egg Hunt at Hamilton Lake, March 31, 3pm at Innes Common, Hamilton

Hamilton Lake seems to be the place to be this Easter: Apart from hunting for eggs and chocolate delights, there are a few special surprises hidden around the place. There will also be free bubble wands for the first 100 kids, a lolly scramble, food trucks, live music and face painting. Free event.

● Easter Family Fun Day, March 31, 12pm at The Keg Room, 36 Horsham Downs Rd, Hamilton

If you are out for a meal at The Keg Room this Easter Sunday, there will again be loads of activities and fun for the kids to get involved in while the family enjoys lunch or dinner. The event is now in its ninth year and again includes a bouncy castle, a stack of new Easter activities, puzzles and colouring, plus a mini Easter bunny hunt. The event is only for those having a meal. Bookings online.

