Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Whangateau quad bike accident: Steep road narrows after heavy rain, resident says

RNZ
2 mins to read
A section of Ashton Rd at Whangateau, in Auckland's Rodney district. Four people were injured on Saturday when a quad bike slipped down a steep, muddy bank.

A section of Ashton Rd at Whangateau, in Auckland's Rodney district. Four people were injured on Saturday when a quad bike slipped down a steep, muddy bank.

By RNZ

A man who lives near the spot where a quad bike carrying four people slipped down a muddy bank yesterday says the road should have been fixed long ago.

A woman in her 40s suffered serious injuries and was winched out after the 50-metre fall at Whangateau, north of Auckland, before being flown to Auckland City Hospital.

Two children had moderate injuries and were taken by ambulance to Starship Hospital. A third child had minor injuries.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Rodney district resident Hugh McKergow said that, over the past year, heavy rains had narrowed Ashton Rd at Whangateau by a few metres in some places.

“All the cars are parked down ... at the bottom [of the road] where it starts to get steep, for quite a long time now,” McKergow said.

“People have been either walking or driving in quad bikes or similar things [to go] up the hill.”

Six houses at the top of the road were inaccessible by car, he said.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Read More

McKergow hoped the crash would encourage authorities to prioritise a fix.

“The work that should have been ages ago just hasn’t been done. I hope this will trigger something to happen pretty quickly. They are working on it but it’s not passable by ordinary vehicles.”

Residents were deeply shocked by what happened, he said.

Latest from New Zealand