Wainui and Matangirau made the rugby final, Matangirau taking out the top spot at this year's Piri Wiremu Mokena Memorial Sports Tournament.

Wainui and Matangirau made the rugby final, Matangirau taking out the top spot at this year's Piri Wiremu Mokena Memorial Sports Tournament.

Every Labour long weekend you’ll find the Kaeo Rugby grounds teaming with people, cheering on their respective rugby and netball teams.

To an outsider, the Piri Wiremu Mokena Sports Memorial tournament might easily pass for a regular community sports competition.

Yet to the people of Whangaroa, the annual event represents four decades of whānau coming together from across 18 marae, in honour of one of the rohe’s (region’s) great men.

This year’s tournament was even more significant, marking 40 years of celebrating the life of revered Whangaroa kaumātua Piri Wiremu Mokena.

Piri was born in Wainui in 1886 and lived to 94. He was a man of great stature and was well-known, particularly for his rich knowledge of whakapapa of people from the north.

Revered Whangaroa kaumātua Piri Wiremu Mokena, of Wainui.

One of Piri’s daughters, Mereana “Pepe” Tua, said her father was an incredible man and someone she’d shared a special bond.

She said it was her deep heartbreak over her father’s death in 1980 that would eventually inspire the sports memorial.

Hone Tua and his wife, Mereana "Pepe" Tua, say they are proud to see how far the tournament has come.

“My Matua Piri always liked to watch football, to the point that when he was too sick to walk, we would carry him into the lounge and light the fire so he could watch the All Blacks,” Mereana said.

“I just couldn’t cope, so a few months after he died, I came back home to Waihapa and spoke to all the kaumātua in the area about doing a memorial tournament.

“I thought it could be a way for me to alleviate some of the loneliness I was experiencing and for my brothers to also get involved.

Brothers Sailor Morgan, Charlie Morgan, Whare Morgan and Tata Morgan at the 40th anniversary of the sports memorial honouring their father, Piri Mokena. Photo / Te Rawhitiroa Bosch

“I thought it could also be a good way to unite our people.”

Mereana explained she received enormous support for the idea, from her own whānau and in-laws, as well as the community.

“I can honestly say I’m so proud of what this has become and the whanaungatanga [family connection] is there, it is happening.”

Mereana’s husband Hone Tua agreed his father-in-law had been a great man and it had been painful to watch his wife suffer after his death.

Wainui vs Waihapa during a rugby match over Labour weekend.

He said after hearing her request to start a memorial tournament in Piri’s name, he felt compelled to help.

“When I was first courting Mereana, my parents would say, ‘No you can’t do that, they’re way up there, you can’t marry her!’, that’s how much respect Piri had,” he said.

“Every marae he came on there would be a hush, he was a beautiful speaker, very strong, very sure and he had the mana, no doubt about it.”

The tournament started from humble beginnings at the old school grounds in Matangirau, before being hosted at several different marae over the years.

Takou and Matangirau played in this year's netball final, with Takou coming out victorious.

The last few games have been hosted at the Kaeo Rugby grounds, with 18 marae (spanning from Kenana in the north to Takou Bay in the south) eligible to enter one rugby and two netball teams each year.

Teams were initially formed by players from different marae, but over time, these began to separate and compete against each other.

This went on to create competition between the marae of Whangaroa, with some even dubbing the tournament as the “Pā Wars”.

Hone said while he knew this was what some people were calling the tournament, he wanted people to know that wasn’t the correct name.

“This wasn’t about the marae battling with each other, it was about them coming together,” he said.

Hone Tua says the spirit of the tournament is to bring marae together and to unify the people of Whangaroa.

“The Piri Wiremu Mokena Memorial Tournament is not to be called ‘Pā Wars’ but ‘Whanaungatanga’ which happens to be the name of the Waka (winners trophy).”

This year Wainui Marae hosted the games in acknowledgement of the special 40-year anniversary.

Wainui Marae representative and esteemed Māori photographer Te Rawhitiroa Bosch (Ngāti Ruamahue) said some of his earliest memories were of attending the tournament, which had always been a fun and positive experience.

He said the overarching message for him was the importance of whanaungatanga and being proud of who you are and where you come from.

Whānau came from near and far to celebrate the 40-year anniversary of the Piri Wiremu Mokena Memorial Sports Tournament at the Kaeo Rugby grounds last weekend.

“That’s a big reason why we do it, so that people can get that feeling. That’s what makes it special,” Te Rawhitiroa said.

“It’s also a really cool way for people to reconnect with their kainga and our people in a safe and welcoming way.”

In recent years, despite remaining a popular event, some marae had found it difficult to attract players.

The netball competition was fierce, Takou coming out as the overall winners of the 2023 tournament.

Hone said even though there’d been a dip in numbers, he believed there was room to innovate to keep the event going.

“I think everyone has done an awesome job to keep it running for this long,” he said.

“To see the passion for the sport and the whanaungatanga which Piri Mokena himself tried to create with the marae, I think he would be very proud.

“There are options to invite marae from surrounding areas which Piri Mokena had a connection to outside Whangaroa.

“We’re also known for our waka, so maybe a race paddle up the harbour could be done one year and the next year could be rugby.”

This year’s rugby winners were Matangirau, who beat Wainui in the final. Matangirau came second to Takou Bay in the netball.