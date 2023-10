Graham Rogers shows off some of the DMR Crafty Designs as the Artisans Market returned to Whangārei Town Basin on Saturday. Photo / Tania Whyte

Labour Weekend is the unofficial start to summer in Northland, and it’s also the start of Whangārei’s summer markets with the Canopy Bridge Night Market starting up again on Friday and the Artisans Market resuming on Saturday.

Both markets draw many people to the Town Basin when they are on, with the Canopy Night Market offering a wide range of foods, while the Artisans Market has food and works by an assortment of talented artisans.

The Advocate went along to welcome the events back.

Lana Van Bergenhenegouwen tests the scent of the handmade soap at the Whangārei Artisans Market. Photo / Tania Whyte





There was a good turnout for the first Whangārei Artisans Market of the season on Saturday. Photo / Tania Whyte

Hungry punters flocked to the Canopy Bridge night market when it returned to the Whangārei Town Basin on Friday night. Photo / Tania Whyte

Artist Jaquelin Trilford was happy when it stopped raining at the Artisans Market. Photo / Tania Whyte

Lexi Laybourn was busking with her hula hoops at the Artisans Market at Whangārei’s Canopy Bridge. Photo / Tania Whyte

Pete Kelly plays trumpet with his band from Hokianga at the Artisans Market. Photo / Tania Whyte

Ploy Luangsurong and Rin WasupaHakul, students from Thailand, were enjoying their break up north at the Whangārei Artisans Market on Saturday. Photo / Tania Whyte

Lilo was out shopping with her mum at the Artisans Market. Photo / Tania Whyte