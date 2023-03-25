Whangārei’s first Pride Parade took place on Saturday, and a colourful collection of people supporting the LGBTQIA+ community displayed their pride. The parade left from the carpark on the west end of the Te Matau ā Pohe bridge, making its way along the Loop Walkway, stopping briefly near Northland Youth Theatre, then past the Waka & Wave Sculpture for a quick dance break.
From there, it continued to Town Basin to finish at Pūtahi Park for a Gaÿla of performances and stalls, hosted by NZ Drag sensation Anita Wigl’it.
Organised by Whangārei Proud, Northern Advocate photographer Tania Whyte went along to capture the colourful event.