Whangārei Trade Aid shop will see four staff lose their jobs as the social enterprise goes online. Photo / Karina Cooper

The closure of the iconic Whangārei Trade Aid shop will see four staff lose their jobs and will be the “end of an era”.

Trade Aid – a mainstay of sustainable and ethical trade in New Zealand - announced on March 22 the decision to close 24 of its stores due to rising costs and diminishing sales caused by the cost-of-living crisis.

The social enterprise which works with small food and craft producers around the world now plans to focus on imports, wholesale and online sales.

Chief executive Paul Davenport said the Whangārei store, on the corner of Vine St and The Strand Shopping Centre, had been operating since 1987.

“Like many Trade Aid stores, it was a significant part of the community.

“It’s a sad time for us, it’s an end of an era.

“But we need to be realistic and pragmatic ... we need to evolve and pivot to the prevailing conditions.”

Davenport said four part-time staff and 19 volunteers worked in the Whangārei store, the northernmost Trade Aid shop in the country.

Most shops would be closing around June, he said.

“Obviously, a number of our staff members won’t be coming forward, we haven’t finalised a date yet but it’s likely to be the end of June.

“Unfortunately, that will result in the loss of those positions. It’s an unfortunate reality of the times.”

Founded in 1973 by Christchurch couple Vi and Richard Cottrell in a bid to create fairness in trade, Trade Aid sources handmade, organic and fair trade products from 59 trading partner organisations across Africa, Asia, Latin America, Palestine and the Pacific.

As well as selling crafts, baskets, rugs, and bags, it has evolved to become both an importer and wholesaler of food and craft products, selling to supermarkets as well as other New Zealand brands and retailers.

Trade Aid is closing 24 of its stores around the country, including Whangārei, but products will still be available online.

Davenport said Trade Aid coffee was still an important and viable business and would continue, along with some wholesale and online craft sales.

“We have developed a community of 1300 businesses providing them with a range of coffee, chocolate and craft items and we will continue to supply them.”

Whangārei Trade Aid posted on social media that “our Whangārei shop will still be with you for a while yet, but all our retail shops have been badly affected by the general downturn in retail spending”.

“This is a very sad time for many people, especially our hugely dedicated staff and volunteers,” the post says.

“But also, we feel for our producer partners who have been finding it harder to market their wonderful products.

“We are proud to have supported thousands of people and communities to improve their lives over the last 50 years, and we will continue the work for more justice in international trading.

“The model and means have to evolve, but the cause and commitment remain.”

