The Whangārei Heads Ocean Swimmers are raising funds for the Coastguard.

This Sunday, they will be taking part in the Waipū mid-winter swim as part of their campaign.

WHOs member Debbie Waldin said she joined just for fun and to give herself a challenge.

“I have done 13 swims so far, some in the ocean and some in the pool. I hope to do five to 10 more swims.”

She said they have been supported by family, friends and members of the community to raise the funds.

“I think swimming for the Big Swim Coast Guard fundraiser is a great way to help them make money for all their needs, such as boats and lifesaving gear.

“I do it because it’s so much fun doing it with my friends. We are such a supportive group that it makes it easy.”

She admitted that swimming in cold winter waters can be off-putting to many.

“WHOs members have been swimming in winter for years and they encourage each other.”

Another member Lorelei Barker said she loves the “buzz” she gets after an ocean swim.

“You feel so much euphoria and it’s so cool to have a group to share that with. The Big Swim has been a great motivator to keep swimming over the winter months.

“I’ve been with who’s since last summer and has been such a buzz to get more into it over the winter. I have to do a lot of self-talk to keep going but such a great feeling comes out of the water at the end.”

Dori Gillming said she decided to be part of the Big Swim to beagle to support “an awesome organisation, which heavily relies on volunteers, that helps save lives daily”.

Gillming has participated in 13 swims and hopes to do at least one more with the WHOs.

Several members of this hardy group have recently completed a swim in the arctic circle in northern Sweden and members have also competed in the World Ice Swimming Champs just last year.

Coastguard spokesman Ben Parsons said: “Being our first-ever Big Swim, we’ve been overwhelmed by the love and support we’ve received from across the country. Thank you to everyone swimming their hearts out for us, and to those who have given generously in support - we couldn’t do what we do without you all.”

With just a few days left, participants have already swum more than 10,800km this month. That’s around 400,000 lengths of a 25m pool or the distance from North to South Pole.

The swimmers have raised more than $5000 so far.

Parsons said the Big Swim is unlike anything they have done before at the organisation.

“This event was designed to get Kiwis across the country supporting our life-saving work. It’s not only a fantastic opportunity for Coastguard to raise essential funds, but it’s also an opportunity to engage with new audiences who share our passion for getting on or in the water,” Parsons said.

Recently, the Government announced a funding boost for Coastguard over the next four years. While this funding is a huge help, we still need to fund 60% of our operating costs through other revenue streams, and initiatives like The Big Swim will be vital for achieving that. As of July 25, The Big Swim has raised $296,786. The live total can be found at https://bigswim.org.nz/.

“Our amazing team of swimmers has gone above and beyond to raise nearly $300,000 in just a span of one month. The number of participants and the funds raised have far surpassed our expectations for our first-ever Big Swim,” Parsons said.

He said given the success of this year’s event they would like to see it becoming an annual event.

