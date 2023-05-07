Whangārei royalist Beverly Long celebrated the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla with one of her famous high teas. Photo / Michael Cunningham

7 May, 2023 04:00 AM 2 mins to read

It was cakes and quiche galore at Whangārei royalist Beverly Long’s house on Sunday as she celebrated the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

Long invited a dozen friends to her Onerahi house for the high tea event on Sunday – the 18th she has held since she began hosting them to celebrate various royal occasions with one of her daughters and her sister Mavis Cornfoot in 2011.

She was also one of millions of people who tuned in to watch the spectacle on TV on Saturday, May 6.

“We had a fantastic high tea, you’ve never seen such a spread,” Long said.

“You ask and it’s here.

“We’ve got quiche, 12 different cakes, including one with Charles’ picture in the middle, and special shortbread shaped like a crown.

“It was fantastic, we’re having a great time.”

Among the guests invited to the high tea were Whangārei mayor Vince Cocurullo and his wife, and friends from The Falls retirement village.

Long said she also watched the TV coverage of the event on Saturday night “to the end”.

Beverly Long enjoys a cuppa and cake to celebrate the coronation with 12 friends at her Onerahi home. Photo / Michael Cunningham

“It’s a new era, it’ll be great,” she said.

“I couldn’t believe the amount of people there; it went off really well.

“He’ll do a great job.”

Long, a keen royal fan, has collected more than 2500 pieces of royal memorabilia over 60 years.

She keeps them in specially-made glass cabinets and on shelves; everything from tea sets to vases, biscuit tins and china figures.

There’s even a whole cabinet dedicated to William and Kate.

Long’s famous high tea celebrations include one for Prince George’s christening on October 23, 2013, where she served friends and guests from Mountain View Retirement Home in Maungatapere home-made lamingtons, scones and club sandwiches.

She also hosted a royal high tea in honour of then Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, who visited New Zealand in 2012.