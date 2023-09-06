A team of volunteers with Phoebe Wrend on Dream, Brooke Donaldson on Sam and Lucy Morrison on Jessie. Photo / Tania Whyte

A team of volunteers with Phoebe Wrend on Dream, Brooke Donaldson on Sam and Lucy Morrison on Jessie. Photo / Tania Whyte

Riding for the Disabled Whangārei is seeking volunteers as the demand for therapy riding lessons continues, with 90 riders currently enrolled or wait-listed.

They cater to a diverse group of riders, who benefit from sensory therapy riding lessons run by dedicated volunteers and three staff members.

The youngest rider is three years old, and the oldest is 48.

Coach Lindsay Attwood encourages Lucy Morrison and Jessie to shoot goals. Volunteer Jene du Plessius is in attendance. Photo / Tania Whyte

When the group first started there was a focus on physical disability, but with advancements in the medical field around identifying and treating other disabilities, many attendees are neurodiverse, or struggling with social anxiety.

Business manager Janine Crompton said the lessons were “for everybody”.

Bea Netzler gives Jessie a hose down. Photo / Tania Whyte

Crompton said since Covid-19 she had noted an increase in attendees suffering from social anxiety or diagnosed neurodiverse.

Demand for the service had seen RDA consider opening on Fridays, as they currently operate Monday to Thursday.

Surrounded by trees and birdsong, Crompton said often anyone who visits says it is a peaceful place to be.

Phoebe Wend gives Dream a hug after the session, volunteer Tris Ecuyer appreciates the gesture. Photo / Tania Whyte

The initiative also benefits more than just those riding, but also the whānau involved.

“I think what it does for some of the whānau, it gives them a beautiful environment to come and sit in.”

Bea Netzler gives her favourite Puffy some love. Photo / Tania Whyte

Riding for 40 minutes to an hour at Riding for the Disabled was often labelled the best day of the week for those who attend, she said.

“A lot of parents say they love their day of the week at RDA, because it’s the best day in the household.”

Brooke Donaldson on Sam works through one of the activities with Barbara Rhudorfer. Photo / Tania Whyte

Often attendees come in elevated and anxious, but once they get on the horse they’re “like a different person.”

“They’re so calm,” Crompton said.

Tris Ecuyer gets Blossom into her work gear. Photo / Tania Whyte

Volunteers give about 270 hours ayear of their own time to be involved, and Crompton reckoned being part of the initiative was worth it for the “positive outcomes” and “great reward” both physically and emotionally.

The longest-serving volunteer for Whangārei had been involved for 21 years.

Puffy shares his breakfast with one of the local ducks. Photo / Tania Whyte

“It’s an active, physical day, but I also think, too, it’s just feeling as though they’re (volunteers) contributing to the community and being a part of helping the community.

“It’s all done out of love really,” she said.

If you have equine experience and/or a passion for helping others, you can get in touch with RDA at rdawhangarei.org.nz.

Brodie Stone is the education and general news reporter at the Advocate. Brodie recently graduated from Massey University and has a special interest in the environment and investigative reporting.