Shelley Foster is proud to be studying construction at NorthTec Te Pūkenga. Photo / Tania Whyte

For retiree Shelley Foster, the first time she was handed trade tools was like being handed a box of magic tricks.

Foster began studying a Certificate in Foundation Skills (Level 2) - Carpentry at NorthTec (Te Pūkenga) last year with a friend, where she quickly developed a passion for construction.

“I really thought it was like magic, like being given a box of magic tricks, learning how to look after them so that they keep working properly,” she said.

Foster, who is 67, isn’t far from completing a Certificate in Construction Trade Skills (Level 3) - Carpentry, but she’s not stopping there. Her self-confessed “grandiose” plans include building a six-sided gazebo out of recycled material, in which she wants to glamp during the summer.

“I’m doing it because I can,” she said.

Shelley Foster took up construction to keep her occupied. It has since turned into a passion. Photo / Tania Whyte

Studying construction has given her a new lease on life and she wakes excited for the day.

“It’s so much more fun to live a life when you wake up and think ‘Oh I’m excited, what’s going to happen today?’ ”

A highlight has been building a two-seater bright yellow bench, which she and her son carried on the ferry to her mother at Waiheke Island.

“She has it sitting at her front door,” said Foster, “and she said it’s like sitting on sunshine.”

“I just feel so happy that I’ve been able to make something that makes my mum feel happier, and she’s really proud of me, of course.”

Foster has lived in Whangārei for the past 30 years, relying on her sons to help with things around the house.

Shelley Foster enjoys creating things. Photo / Tania Whyte

“I don’t like asking them [for help] any more because they’ve done so much to help me,” she said. “I can be a bit of a stubborn old bat and I’d rather they were just my friends and came around.”

She has particularly enjoyed not having to “wait around for a man” to help with certain things.

“Just because you’re a woman, just because you’re old, just because you belong to however many minorities you belong to ... go out and do it,” she said. “Don’t ask for someone’s permission.”