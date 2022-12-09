A homicide investigation in Whangārei’s Edge St, Onerahi, above, on October 27 has seen police seize drugs and firearms as their inquiries into the alleged murder continued

Police inquiries into a homicide investigation in Northland nearly two months ago has sparked further enquiries, resulting in firearms and drug seizures and a four of arrests - though none are believed to have been involved in the death.

Police launched the initial investigation into the death of Bob Kleiman 56, in Onerahi on 27 October. Whangārei man Ike Wellington Kingi, 42, who is listed as a fisherman, pleaded not guilty to a charge of murdering Kleiman when he appeared in the High Court at Whangārei last month. Kingi will next appear in court in February

Police conducted further search warrants in relation to the homicide inquiry this week, and Whangārei/Kaipara Area Investigations Manager, Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Shane Pilmer, said four arrests were made following the search warrants across Whangārei.

“As a result we have seized a number of firearms, ammunition, a significant supply of methamphetamine, and related drug paraphernalia. While those arrested have assisted us with our enquiries into the homicide investigation, however we do not believe them to be directly linked to the alleged murder,” Pilmer said.

The arrests come as part of a continued Police focus on targeting and disrupting unlawful behaviour by gang members and their associates in Northland, he said.

“We are continuing to identify those involved in illegal activities and are holding them to account for their actions.”

A 36-year-old man and a 29-year-old man have been charged with the possession and supply methamphetamine and the unlawful possession of a firearm. A 28-year-old woman is facing charges relating to the supply of methamphetamine.

As well, a 50-year-old man is facing more than 40 charges of the supply of methamphetamine, as well as charges relating to possession of firearms and ammunition.

All four were due to appear in the Whangārei District Court on Friday.

“Though there is significant work still to carry out, these warrants helped with corroborating some of the information we have to date around this investigation, and excellent progress has been made with these arrests,” Pilmer said.

“I would like to thank all staff involved as we continue to investigate the death of Mr Kleiman, as well as making our communities safer from the influence and harm caused by gangs through their criminal activities.”

While matters are before the Court, Police are still appealing for the public to assist with the enquiry and anyone who has not yet spoken with Police, and has information that may assist can contact Police on the 105 phone service, or online at police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report, referencing file number 221027/5890. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.



