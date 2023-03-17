Whangārei MP Emily Henderson has announced she will retire from politics at the upcoming election.

Whangārei MP Emily Henderson has announced her retirement from politics at the upcoming election.

After three years representing Whangārei, Henderson said she was returning to her work in court reform which she carried out until she was elected as a Member of Parliament in October 2020.

A former Crown prosecutor, Henderson also worked as a consultant at the Whangārei law firm Henderson Reeves, which her father Stuart co-founded.

Henderson’s legal area of speciality is the Family Court, and she was also involved in criminal justice reforms during a career that spanned 25 years.

She made history as the first woman electorate MP to represent Whangārei and the first Labour MP for Whangārei in over 45 years.

Henderson said she would carry on being the MP for Whangārei until the October election when she would retire from politics.

“It’s been a huge privilege and joy to represent Whangārei and to be part of this Labour Government over the last three years,” Henderson said.

“However, I’ve realised my real calling is to return to my work in court reform as my way of contributing to change for the most vulnerable in our community.

“I entered Parliament with a long history of law reform in the family and criminal courts, including helping to set up the Sexual Violence Courts and it is to this work I intend to return to.”

Henderson said she “campaigned hard” to get funding to rebuild “our shamefully neglected hospital” and she’s proud the Government has committed to the hospital rebuild - the biggest infrastructure investment in Whangarei’s history.

She also campaigned to “get attention to our neglected state housing”, she said.

“I am proud to have been part of the Government that made Northland a priority area for housing.

“For Whangārei alone, we have 127 state houses currently under construction, as well as 625 in the pipeline.

“Looking ahead, our economic future is also brighter.

“I am proud to have been part of the Government’s decision to invest in our port’s potential with the Marsden spur rail line, and its further investment in the business case for the dry dock.”